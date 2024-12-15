What Can You Purchase at Walmart Using SNAP Benefits? Tips to Maximize Your Allowance

Walmart is one of the most popular supermarkets in the United States and a top choice for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries. Offering a wide range of eligible food items and the convenience of online shopping, Walmart makes it easier than ever to use SNAP benefits through your Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Here’s a guide to help you navigate the process.

Walmart Is a Great Option

Walmart accepts EBT payments both in-store and online, allowing SNAP beneficiaries to access nutritious food conveniently. You can even combine payment methods, such as your EBT card and a debit card, in one transaction. However, note that shipping costs must be paid separately and cannot be covered by SNAP benefits.

How to Set Up

To use your SNAP benefits for Walmart online orders, you’ll need an account on Walmart’s official website. Follow these steps:

Visit Walmart.com and create an account or log in. Link your EBT card to your account. Select your items and proceed to checkout, ensuring that eligible items are covered by your SNAP balance. Choose in-store pickup or delivery (additional charges for delivery apply).

What You Can Buy

SNAP benefits cover a variety of nutritious foods that support a balanced diet, including:

Fruits and Vegetables : Fresh, frozen, or canned options.

: Fresh, frozen, or canned options. Meat, Poultry, and Fish : Fresh or frozen.

: Fresh or frozen. Dairy Products : Milk, cheese, yogurt, etc.

: Milk, cheese, yogurt, etc. Bread and Grains : Rice, pasta, cereal, and more.

: Rice, pasta, cereal, and more. Snacks and Non-Alcoholic Beverages : Chips, crackers, juice, etc.

: Chips, crackers, juice, etc. Seeds and Plants: For growing food at home.

Cannot Buy with SNAP

Certain items are excluded from SNAP eligibility. These include:

Alcohol and Tobacco Products : Beer, wine, cigarettes, and other related items.

: Beer, wine, cigarettes, and other related items. Hot Foods : Any food that is heated or prepared for immediate consumption.

: Any food that is heated or prepared for immediate consumption. Vitamins and Supplements : If a product is labeled as a supplement, it’s ineligible.

: If a product is labeled as a supplement, it’s ineligible. Non-Food Items : Pet food Cleaning supplies Paper products Personal hygiene products, cosmetics

:

How to Apply

To apply for SNAP benefits, follow these steps:

Locate your nearest SNAP office. Submit an application using your state’s form, which is often available online. If the form is not available online, contact your local SNAP office to request one. Provide required documentation to complete the process.

Each state customizes its SNAP application process, so ensure you check local requirements.

Key Tips

Plan Your Purchases : Separate eligible and ineligible items to avoid confusion at checkout.

: Separate eligible and ineligible items to avoid confusion at checkout. Combine Payments : Use your EBT card for SNAP-approved items and another payment method for non-eligible items or fees.

: Use your EBT card for SNAP-approved items and another payment method for non-eligible items or fees. Monitor Your Balance: Check your EBT balance regularly to ensure sufficient funds.

Walmart’s user-friendly system and SNAP compatibility make it a convenient choice for families seeking affordable, nutritious groceries.

FAQs