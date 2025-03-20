US local news

Protesters gathered outside Andy Barr’s policy talk

By Oliver

A large crowd gathered downtown on Wednesday morning to protest President Donald Trump’s policies. Tariffs and Medicaid were among the hottest topics.

There was a peaceful protest outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel on High Street ahead of Congressman Andy Barr’s speech to Commerce Lexington.

“Elon Musk’s authority is equal to that of any other presidential adviser. When you consider that Doge is in charge of hundreds of thousands of unelected officials in the executive branch, criticizing him for being unelected is extremely rich,” Barr said.

Deborah Gerth has criticized Barr, Trump, and Musk.

“Doge is doing things that are illegal and unconstitutional,” Gerth told the audience.

Gerth, like many Central Kentucky activists, is a member of a group hosting “It’s Musk or Us,” which is outraged by the Trump administration’s executive orders and budget plans.

“These are policies that hurt people who live in the sixth district and we don’t understand why Andy Barr isn’t sticking up for us,” Gerth told me.

Barr responded.

“We live in a vibrant democracy, and 77 million people voted for this administration. Barr said, “I would argue to my constituents who are protesting that this is democracy.”

Progress Kentucky Indivisible protesters disagree, asking whether Congressman Barr is helping Kentucky’s sixth district thrive. “I hope he remembers that he can’t just get elected and forget about us,” Mitchell Hollis stated.

A people’s town hall is under construction. Constituents from the sixth district plan to express their concerns about proposals in Washington on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Theatre.

A portion of the discussion will focus on the thousands of federal employees who were fired as a result of the Doge cuts.

