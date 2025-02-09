Protest was held at 7th and Rangeline

US local news

JOPLIN, Missouri — Several local groups come together to make their voices heard.

According to organizers, a protest today at the intersection of 7th and Rangeline in Joplin drew representatives from several groups, including the local Hispanic and LGBTQ communities.

They claim they were protesting several issues, including Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip and executive orders issued by President Trump aimed at mass deportation.

The protesters tell us that they believe it is critical to exercise their constitutional right to be heard on these issues.

“It’s all of our jobs to stand up for those who are unable to stand up for themselves, who aren’t able to speak for themselves, and the marginalized people in our country, and especially in our community, southwest Missouri, they really need our help, they really need our support,” said McKenna Pulsipher, a member of Four

“Because we have to speak up when we disagree with something; we have to say, ‘no, that’s not the way it should be,’ or, at the very least, that’s not the way I want it to be. Sharon Halsey-Hoover, a protester, stated, “Maybe my voice, along with all the others, will carry enough weight to effect some change.”

More protests are planned, with many likely to take place at the same intersection.

