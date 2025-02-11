US local news

Prosecutors enhance charges in the fatal shooting of an Amazon driver in Lawrence County, Missouri

By Oliver

Published on:

Prosecutors enhance charges in the fatal shooting of an Amazon driver in Lawrence County, Missouri

Pierce City, Missouri –  The Lawrence County prosecutor has upgraded charges against a man wanted in the fatal shooting of an Amazon driver on Wednesday.

Thomas Coy, 64, of Wentworth, Missouri, is facing first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Jasmine Sky Taylor. Taylor died at a Joplin hospital on Sunday, according to her online obituary.

The incident occurred near Pierce City. According to investigators, Taylor was driving on County Road 2152 west of State Highway 97 when she crashed into a fence.

A witness called 911 about the crash; later, investigators reported that they were shot. A camera inside the vehicle captured the vehicle driving near Coy’s driveway. Taylor is then shown slumped over in his seat.

Investigators contacted and questioned Coy. According to investigators, he confessed to shooting Taylor with a pellet rifle and later witnessed the vehicle crash into the fence. According to investigators, Coy later admitted going to the vehicle, removing her from the seat, and laying her in a ditch.

According to Detective Chris Berry of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, pellet guns such as the one used in the shooting can be extremely dangerous.

Detectives have identified a clear motive but have not released any information. However, they don’t think it was a robbery.

Source

For You!

NYT Mini Crossword Feb 10 Solve today's word puzzle using these clues and answers

NYT Mini Crossword Feb 10: Solve today’s word puzzle using these clues and answers

NYT Connections Hints Today Clues and Answers for February 10, 2025

NYT Connections Hints Today: Clues and Answers for February 10, 2025

Experts Air rifles must be treated the same as regular firearms

Experts: Air rifles must be treated the same as regular firearms

A bus plunged into a ravine, killing at least 51 people

A bus plunged into a ravine, killing at least 51 people

Tom Cruise fans are concerned as he looks unrecognizable in the Super Bowl advertisement

Tom Cruise fans are concerned as he looks unrecognizable in the Super Bowl advertisement

Oliver

Recommend For You

Thousands of people have been fined $5000 for making these tax filing mistakes – don’t do it

Thousands of people have been fined $5000 for making these tax filing mistakes – don’t do it

More SNAP Food Stamps payments before Valentine’s Day Payment days and maximum amounts

More SNAP Food Stamps payments before Valentine’s Day: Payment days and maximum amounts

IRS 2025 What are the most common reasons for delayed Tax Refunds

IRS 2025: What are the most common reasons for delayed Tax Refunds?

Good news for 65-year-olds these are Florida’s tax benefits for 2025

Good news for 65-year-olds: these are Florida’s tax benefits for 2025

Child tax credit in the United States what it is and how to claim it in 2025

Child tax credit in the United States: what it is and how to claim it in 2025

SNAP Payments More $1,756 Deposits to Arrive This Week in TX

SNAP Payments: More $1,756 Deposits to Arrive This Week in TX

Latest SNAP Update – How food benefits could change under Donald Trump’s administration, affecting thousands of Americans

Latest SNAP Update – How food benefits could change under Donald Trump’s administration, affecting thousands of Americans

This is the best state to live in the United States in 2025

This is the best state to live in the United States in 2025

The big mistake made by that state’s Department of Revenue in sending the wrong forms to more than 240,000 taxpayers

The big mistake made by that state’s Department of Revenue in sending the wrong forms to more than 240,000 taxpayers

It’s official – this is Canada’s new coin featuring a heart-shaped gem

It’s official – this is Canada’s new coin featuring a heart-shaped gem

Bad news – they will stop paying your stimulus check if you make this mistake during the payment year

Bad news – they will stop paying your stimulus check if you make this mistake during the payment year

Benefits you may not know about on your IRS tax return if you belong to one of these groups

Benefits you may not know about on your IRS tax return if you belong to one of these groups

Leave a Comment