Prosecutors enhance charges in the fatal shooting of an Amazon driver in Lawrence County, Missouri

Pierce City, Missouri – The Lawrence County prosecutor has upgraded charges against a man wanted in the fatal shooting of an Amazon driver on Wednesday.

Thomas Coy, 64, of Wentworth, Missouri, is facing first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Jasmine Sky Taylor. Taylor died at a Joplin hospital on Sunday, according to her online obituary.

The incident occurred near Pierce City. According to investigators, Taylor was driving on County Road 2152 west of State Highway 97 when she crashed into a fence.

A witness called 911 about the crash; later, investigators reported that they were shot. A camera inside the vehicle captured the vehicle driving near Coy’s driveway. Taylor is then shown slumped over in his seat.

Investigators contacted and questioned Coy. According to investigators, he confessed to shooting Taylor with a pellet rifle and later witnessed the vehicle crash into the fence. According to investigators, Coy later admitted going to the vehicle, removing her from the seat, and laying her in a ditch.

According to Detective Chris Berry of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, pellet guns such as the one used in the shooting can be extremely dangerous.

Detectives have identified a clear motive but have not released any information. However, they don’t think it was a robbery.

