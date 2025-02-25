Private security removed an Idaho woman from a local Republican town hall

An Idaho woman claims her right to free speech was violently “stripped” away when three unidentified men forcibly removed her from a town hall hosted by a local Republican committee, who described her as disruptive.

Teresa Borrenpohl was identified as the woman seen on video being dragged out of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee’s town hall meeting on Saturday. According to the committee’s Facebook post, Borrenpohl “shouted down legislators with insults” and disrupted the town hall several times before being asked to leave.

The host of the event appeared to scold audience members who were “popping off” with “stupid remarks” in the moments leading up to the altercation, according to video footage posted online.

In response, a woman identified as Borrenpohl shouted “is this a town hall or a lecture” several times.

The video showed a man wearing a sheriff’s hat telling the woman to leave or face arrest. The man introduced himself as Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris.

“We’re asking you to leave on video, please get up or be escorted out,” Norris stated in the video.

Borrenpohl refused to leave, and Norris repeatedly pulled on her arm in an attempt to remove her. He then orders men in black clothing to remove her.

Borrenpohl repeatedly asked the men who they were, but they did not respond. Norris was seen a few steps away with a phone, apparently filming the incident as the men in black grabbed Borrenpohl.

She also asked Norris if they were deputies, but he didn’t answer. Norris shouted at her to leave as she accused the men of assaulting her. Borrenpohl was then physically dragged from her seat and to the floor.

The committee’s chairman, Brent Regan, stated that Borrenpohl was removed by “licensed and bonded professional security” after interrupting the town hall at least seven times. He accused her of repeatedly disrupting meetings.

Regan stated that all town hall attendees were warned that if they did not “respect the rights of others,” they would be removed.

“None of this would have happened if Borrenpohl had been respectful of others,” Regan pointed out. “Her failure to follow the simple rules of decorum caused an 18 minute delay in the meeting and reduced the number of questions the legislators had time to answer.”

Regan also claimed that Borrenpohl was charged with trespass and battery after allegedly biting one of the men who removed her.

Coeur d’Alene Police Department Sgt. Jared Reneau told NBC News that there was never a trespassing citation and that prosecutors moved to dismiss the battery charge on Monday.

Reneau also stated that the chief of police advised the city to revoke the security company’s license following the incident. LEAR Asset Management, a security firm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Borrenpohl provided a statement to NBC News affiliate KTVB.

“I could have never imagined my right to free speech and my right to assemble could be stripped in such a violent way,” according to the statement. “Due to the sensitivity and shock of the matter, I am unable to speak on this situation immediately, but I will make my voice heard when the time is appropriate.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign for Borrenpohl’s legal fees had raised more than $94,000.

In a statement, Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea accused event organizers of preventing legislators and constituents from engaging in dialogue.

“It is a very sad day when a woman who voices dissent is physically grabbed out of a public venue by unidentified men while the event moderator belittles and taunts her,” she said. “Idaho deserves better.”

Megan Kunz and Tamara Sines-Kermelis, who were at the town hall, told KTVB that no one knew who the men in black were when they grabbed Borrenpohl. The two also claimed Norris escalated the situation.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on the incident.

Both Kunz and Sines-Kermelis told KTVB that the energy at the town hall was charged, with several people shouting, but that only those who disagreed with the panel were reprimanded.

“This is America, and this is happening in our country, and this isn’t an isolated incident within our country; dissent and free speech are being stifled, and so I think it’s important for people just to see and hear that this is occurring,” Kunz told reporters.

Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White told the Coeur d’Alene Press, a local newspaper, that his department was in the parking lot at the time and found out about the incident after Borrenpohl was removed.

“We have to respect everybody’s First Amendment rights, regardless of what side of the aisle you happen to sit on,” White told the local newspaper.

“I know there are some people up here who probably disagree with me and would like us to take action, perhaps even try to silence an opposing voice at a town hall, but there is very little we can do in terms of First Amendment protections. We must ensure that people receive the protections guaranteed by the Constitution.

