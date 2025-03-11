US local news

President Trump warns that ‘monster’ nukes might end the planet ‘tomorrow’

President Donald Trump has warned that “monster” nuclear weapons pose the greatest threat to humanity and could easily “end the world” tomorrow.

The grim warning came as the commander-in-chief lamented the dangers of stockpiling nuclear weapons while attempting to restart arms control talks with Russia and China.

“The greatest [threat] is sitting on shelves in various countries called ‘nuclear weapons’ that are big monsters that can blow your heads off for miles and miles and miles,” Donald Trump stated to Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Trump went on to criticize the United States, which has the world’s second-largest nuclear stockpile after Russia, for spending so much money on its nuclear weapons program.

“We spend a lot of money on nuclear weapons—the level of destruction is beyond anything you can imagine,” he said in the heated interview.

“It is just bad that you have to spend all this money on something that if it is used, it is probably the end of the world.”

Trump also pushed back against world leaders and politicians who have spent years claiming that climate change is the most serious threat to humanity.

“I watched [former President Joe] Biden for years say the existential threat is from the climate,” Trump claimed. “I said ‘No.'”

“They talk about the climate and they talk about the dangers of the climate but they do not talk about the dangers of a nuclear weapon, which could happen tomorrow.”

It comes after he recently warned that Russia has the world’s most nuclear weapons, but that China, with the third-largest stockpile, will likely catch up within a decade.

He also stated that he wants to restart nuclear arms control talks with Russia and China, and that he hopes the two countries, as well as the United States, will agree to cut their massive defense budgets in half.

“There is no reason for us to be building brand new nuclear weapons, we already have so many,” Trump stated a month prior. “You could destroy the world fifty or one hundred times over. And we are building new nuclear weapons, while they are building nuclear weapons.”

He also stated that he would like to engage in nuclear talks with the two countries once “we straighten it all out” in the Middle East and Ukraine.

