US local news

President Trump says ICE can arrest people in churches and schools and directs the agency to use ‘common sense’

By Oliver

Published on:

President Trump says ICE can arrest people in churches and schools and directs the agency to use 'common sense'

Washington Federal immigration authorities will be able to arrest people and carry out enforcement actions in and near places like churches and schools, breaking from long-standing policy of avoiding so-called sensitive areas.

In a statement, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman announced the repeal of two directives, giving agents more discretion over whether or not to enforce and eliminating a legal pathway for migrants seeking to enter the United States.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid prosecution. The Trump administration will not bind the hands of our brave law enforcement officers, but rather trusts them to use common sense,” the statement reads.

It exemplifies how the new Trump administration will differ from the previous Biden administration in terms of enforcement.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement implemented a policy in 2011 that prohibits agents from making arrests in sensitive areas. The Biden administration issued similar guidance.

Immigrant advocates have expressed concerns about repealing the policy, arguing that doing so would instill fear in immigrant communities, preventing children from attending school and people from seeking medical care.

The second directive includes the elimination of parole programs, which allowed certain migrants to temporarily live and work in the United States. Republicans have repeatedly accused the Biden administration of abusing the parole program by expanding it to include multiple nationalities.

The statement does not specify which programs will be phased out, but it does state that the program will be returned on a “case-by-case basis.”

“The Biden-Harris administration abused the humanitarian parole program, allowing 1.5 million migrants to enter our country without regard for their status. This was all stopped on the first day of the Trump administration.

This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of assessing migrants on an individual basis,” according to the statement.

SOURCE

For You!

Rhode Island joins 19 states in suing Trump's executive order to remove birthright citizenship

Rhode Island joins 19 states in suing Trump’s executive order to remove birthright citizenship

Two Georgia towns are among Southern Living's best places to go in 2025. These are the hidden gems

Two Georgia towns are among Southern Living’s “best places to go in 2025.” These are the hidden gems

West Virginia Senator Jim Justice said he left the state in a tremendous position; the state is projected to begin fiscal year 2026 with a $400 million deficit

West Virginia Senator Jim Justice said he “left the state in a tremendous position”; the state is projected to begin fiscal year 2026 with a $400 million deficit

Jennifer Lawrence, happily married, opens up about how she slept with the director of a film she still does not understand

Jennifer Lawrence, happily married, opens up about how she slept with the director of a film she still does not understand

22 states oppose Trump's executive order that limits birthright citizenship

22 states oppose Trump’s executive order that limits birthright citizenship

Oliver

Recommend For You

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State 8 More to Continue More Days

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State: 8 More to Continue More Days

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025?

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

EITC Up to $7,830 How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

EITC Up to $7,830: How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

Tax Relief on the Horizon The Child Tax Credit to Be Boosted in One State

Tax Relief on the Horizon: The Child Tax Credit to Be Boosted in One State

New SNAP Food Stamps payments are coming in these States

New SNAP Food Stamps payments are coming in these States

Confirmed by the IRS – new relief for those affected by the L.A. and California fires – you have until today to file if you meet this one requirement

Confirmed by the IRS – new relief for those affected by the L.A. and California fires – you have until today to file if you meet this one requirement

How much money do Americans have in their pockets The picture no one dares to paint

How much money do Americans have in their pockets? The picture no one dares to paint

What do I have to do to get a $10,000 tax refund from the IRS in California

What do I have to do to get a $10,000 tax refund from the IRS in California?

Leave a Comment