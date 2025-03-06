President Trump names the Galveston wildlife refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray, who was killed last year

GALVESTON, Texas— President Donald Trump has issued an executive order renaming a Galveston wildlife reserve after a Houston teenager who was allegedly slain by unauthorized immigrants.

Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, was discovered dead in June 2024 after being reported missing. The case gained national attention, resulting in the Justice for Jocelyn Act.

Her mother, Alexis Nungaray, was a guest of First Lady Melania Trump at the president’s speech to a joint session of Congress. President Trump mentioned the youngster and her mother in his address.

Trump said that he had signed an executive order renaming a wildlife refuge near Galveston. The order changed the name of the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge.

The refuge includes 37,000 acres of coastal wetlands.

