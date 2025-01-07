President Joe Biden is accused by Donald Trump of “doing everything possible” to make his transition to the White House “difficult.”

In a post shared on his Truth Social platform on Monday, January 6, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that President Joe Biden was attempting to complicate his transition to the White House.

“Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes,” wrote the politician.

“Do not worry, these ‘Orders’ will all be repealed soon, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength.” “MAGA!!!” he concluded.

As previously reported, Trump won the 2024 presidential election despite competing against both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris throughout his campaign.

“I believe this was the greatest political movement in history. There has never been anything like this in this country, and possibly elsewhere.

And now it will take on new importance because we will help our country heal,” Trump told a crowd of supporters at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6.

“We’ll help our country here. We have a country that desperately needs help. “We’re going to fix our borders,” he stated. “We’re going to fix everything about our country, and tonight, we made history for a reason.

And the reason will be just that. “We overcame obstacles that no one thought possible.”

Trump’s accusations against Biden come nearly two months after the two were seen shaking hands in the Oval Office as they discussed a peaceful transition of power.

“I look forward to a smooth transition,” Biden said at the time. “We can make sure you’re accommodated and get you what you need. Welcome.”

Thank you. “Thank you very much,” Trump responded. “Politics is difficult, and the world is not always pleasant, but it is pleasant today, and I am grateful for such a smooth transition. It’ll be as smooth as it can be, which I greatly appreciate, Joe.”

On January 6, Harris certified Trump’s electoral victory. The 78-year-old received 312 electoral votes, while the 60-year-old VP received 226 votes.

