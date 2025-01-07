President-Elect Donald Trump accuses President Biden of sabotaging the transition amidst policy moves

President-elect Donald Trump has accused President Joe Biden of deliberately complicating his return to the White House. In a post on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump accuses Biden of implementing last-minute executive orders and legal maneuvers.

“Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money-wasting Hoaxes,” tweeted the president.

He assured supporters, “Fear not, these ‘Orders’ will all be repealed soon, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength.” MAGA!!!” The statement was issued before Congress formally certified Trump’s Electoral College victory, which confirmed his return to the White House, according to the New York Post.

Republicans chastised President Biden earlier today for prohibiting offshore oil and gas drilling in areas larger than Alaska and Texas combined. Biden’s aides have been rushing to commit funds appropriated by major spending bills passed during his tenure.

These include the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the $280 billion CHIPS Act, and the $437 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which heavily funds environmental initiatives.

According to White House officials, approximately 98% of the funds from these bills have already been allocated, and the remaining resources have been distributed prior to the transition.

Furthermore, the Biden administration has sent $183 billion in congressional funds to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, raising new concerns among Trump’s allies.

Previously, Trump complained about flags flying half-staff following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, which will remain in that position after his inauguration.

“The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half-mast’ during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years – It’s a total mess! In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half-mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

SOURCE