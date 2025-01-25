President Donald Trump Was Made Fun of for Saying “Nothing Can Destroy Coal”—Not Even a Bomb

President Donald Trump faced widespread criticism after claiming that coal could not be destroyed.

Several vocal critics of the commander-in-chief pointed out that coal is not a strong material by any stretch of the imagination; it is also a highly combustible rock that would not withstand much firepower.

During a recent speech, Trump told a group of supporters, “Nothing can destroy coal. Not the weather, not a bomb, nothing. It may reduce its size or change its shape slightly. But coal is extremely strong.”

A video of the president’s speech went viral on social media, with many people wondering if the 78-year-old politician had ever touched coal in his life.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the speech and wrote: “Considering coal is a fuel source, a bomb would not only crumble it, but probably light it on fire… but you know, what do I know… not like I also know it’s wind turbines, not windmills, that generate energy (versus crushing grain).”

Another X user added: “Coal is the dirtiest of all fossil fuels. So he plans to transform a large portion of the United States into a 19th-century industrialized London? Great.”

A third person commented: “The suggestion ignores more sustainable energy solutions such as nuclear power, which has been highlighted as a potential alternative to coal, especially given the resistance of the big oil and coal industries to change.” Embarrassing.”

As OK! previously reported, Trump heavily criticized climate change and alternative energy sources during the campaign.

In June 2024, he took to Truth Social to share bullet points sourced from former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, emphasizing key messages for him to convey during his debate with Joe Biden.

Wheeler’s proposed remarks emphasized the Trump administration’s achievements in lowering CO2 emissions while promoting American energy dominance.

A single point was made: “Under my Administration, CO2 emissions went down, and at the same time, we became more American energy dominant, which helps Americans at the gas pump and with their electricity bills .”

Another bullet pointed out concerns about Biden’s policies, specifically his rejoining of the Paris Climate Accord.

Wheeler’s message criticized the move, claiming that it would send American dollars overseas and benefit countries such as China. The excerpt also criticized Biden’s energy policies.

President Trump declared a “national energy emergency” as one of his first acts as president, citing the National Emergencies Act after promising to support domestic fossil fuel production.

“We will drill, baby, drill,” he declared during his inauguration speech. “We will be a rich nation again and it is the liquid gold under our feet that will help us do it.”

Declaring a “national energy emergency” in this manner is a presidential first.

