US local news

President Donald Trump Just Cut All Foreign Aid to Ukraine and Most of the World

By Oliver

Published on:

President Donald Trump Just Cut All Foreign Aid to Ukraine and Most of the World

According to a new State Department memo issued Friday, Donald Trump’s administration has suspended all foreign aid for 90 days, with the exception of Israel and Egypt.

The memo signed by new Secretary of State Marco Rubio “shall ensure that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, no new obligations shall be made for foreign assistance” until Rubio conducts an 85-day review, after which he will make a recommendation to Trump.

According to the memo, this ensures that America’s foreign aid obligations “are not duplicated, are effective, and consistent with President Trump’s foreign policy.”

The memo includes a special exemption for “foreign military financing” for Egypt and Israel, “including salaries, necessary to administer foreign military financing.” These two countries happen to guard Gaza’s exits.

While Gaza is currently enjoying a respite from months of nonstop bombing, Trump recently admitted that he is “not confident” that the ceasefire agreement he helped negotiate will hold, leaving the door open for more brutality there.

Notably, Ukraine, which has received hundreds of billions of dollars in aid from the United States, did not receive a waiver. Earlier this week, Trump expressed interest in discussing “denuclearization” between the United States and Russia.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that he was willing to talk with Trump about ending the conflict in Ukraine. Trump has threatened sanctions if his diplomatic efforts fail.

On Monday, Trump issued an executive order prohibiting “new obligations and disbursements” of foreign aid to countries, non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and contractors for 90 days, while the country’s commitments were reviewed.

SOURCE

For You!

Temperatures rising and snow on the way

Temperatures rising and snow on the way

President Donald Trump Just Cut All Foreign Aid to Ukraine and Most of the World

President Donald Trump Just Cut All Foreign Aid to Ukraine and Most of the World

Obama cheered while dining alone in a DC restaurant, as wild unfounded Rumors about Jennifer Aniston's romance swirl

Obama cheered while dining alone in a DC restaurant, as wild unfounded Rumors about Jennifer Aniston’s romance swirl

President Donald Trump Was Made Fun of for Saying Nothing Can Destroy Coal—Not Even a Bomb

President Donald Trump Was Made Fun of for Saying “Nothing Can Destroy Coal”—Not Even a Bomb

Hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals were captured, according to the White House

Hundreds of “illegal immigrant criminals” were captured, according to the White House

Oliver

Recommend For You

Automatic IRS Refunds Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

Automatic IRS Refunds: Millions Receiving $1,400 Stimulus Payments (Unclaimed from the Pandemic)

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

IRS makes it official – nearly 40% withholding if you earn more than this amount per year – new tax brackets this 2025

Confirmed by the IRS – all those affected by the L.A. fire will be able to claim these new benefits by this deadline

Confirmed by the IRS – all those affected by the L.A. fire will be able to claim these new benefits by this deadline

Total change at the IRS – tax payday will be different this 2025

Total change at the IRS – tax payday will be different this 2025

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season important steps

Find out the secrets about the IRS 2025 Tax Season: important steps

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds Find out when

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will soon be sending out the first Tax Refunds: Find out when

The Last January SNAP Payments Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

The Last January SNAP Payments: Find Out When Your Benefits Arrive This Week

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

Bad news – many are losing SNAP benefits for not doing so in a timely manner

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

IRS announces tax filing deadline – here’s what you need to know before it’s too late

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025 Who is eligible

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025: Who is eligible?

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Leave a Comment