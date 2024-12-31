President Biden pardoned 39 people, including an upstate New York woman

Kimberly Jo Warner of Portville, an Upstate New York woman, is among 39 Americans pardoned by President Joe Biden last week.

The large-scale act of clemency includes commuting the sentences of approximately 1,500 people who were released from prison and placed in home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kimberly Jo Warner: Pardoned

At 54 years old, Kimberly Jo Warner’s story is one of redemption. According to the Office of the Pardon Attorney, Warner was convicted in November 2004 and sentenced to two years of supervised release, as well as $13,511.02 in restitution, for misusing a Social Security number with intent to deceive.

Warner has since pursued higher education, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees and now working in the healthcare industry.

According to a statement on the White House website, Warner is committed to service, as evidenced by her volunteer work at a non-profit that provides therapeutic services to veterans and first responders, as well as her active participation in the Gold Star Wives Program and veteran organization meetings.

Largest Single-Day Act of Clemency in Modern History

President Biden’s recent wave of clemency remains the largest single-day act of its kind in modern history. This decision is consistent with Biden’s stated commitment to creating pathways for individuals who have demonstrated rehabilitation and remorse, with a particular emphasis on providing second chances to nonviolent offenders, including those convicted of drug-related offenses.

A Diverse Group of Pardoned Individuals

Individuals from various backgrounds and walks of life have been pardoned, ranging in age from 36 to 75 years old, with men and women equally represented. They were all convicted of nonviolent crimes such as drug offenses, fraud, or theft, but have since made valuable contributions to society.

Some notable examples include a woman who led emergency response teams during natural disasters, a church deacon who works as an addiction and youth counselor, a doctoral student in molecular biosciences, and a decorated military veteran.

President Biden’s Clemency Actions

President Biden’s clemency actions go beyond this recent round of pardons; he has previously issued commutations and other pardons to correct past injustices and address systemic issues in the criminal justice system. Pardons for marijuana-related offenses and former US service members affected by discriminatory military policies are two examples.

