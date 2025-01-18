US local news

Popular Burger Chain Plans Massive Expansion with 1,200 New Stores in the US

By Oliver

Published on:

Popular Burger Chain Plans Massive Expansion with 1,200 New Stores in the US

Shake Shack announced plans to expand from 329 corporate-owned restaurants to 1,500 across the United States while presenting at the 27th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida this week.

“Since the company’s founding in 2004, Shake Shack has been on a continuous journey of expanding how we bring Enlightened Hospitality to our guests and elevate our team members and communities,” said Shake Shack CEO Rob Lynch in a statement on behalf of the company. “We created our six 2025 Strategic Priorities to deliver on our strong opportunity, mission, and objective.

These include (1) developing a leadership culture, (2) optimizing restaurant operations, (3) increasing guest frequency to drive comp sales, (4) building and operating Shacks with best-in-class returns, (5) accelerating our Licensed business, and (6) investing in long-term strategic capabilities.

Using our internal data models and more than 20 years of opening and operating our Shacks with industry-leading returns, we now anticipate that our domestic Company-operated footprint will reach at least 1,500 Shacks.

“We are pleased to announce that we ended FY2024 with 329 Company-operated Shacks, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability and returns. However, we believe we are only getting started and see plenty of room for growth ahead. We are dedicated to providing the best fine casual experience for as many guests, team members, and communities as possible.

In doing so, we hope to make everyone in our company proud while also providing a significant financial benefit to our team members and shareholders.”

Shake Shack reported that its total annual revenue increased by 14.8% between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

The popular burger chain began as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in 2001, before becoming a permanent kiosk three years later, expanding its menu beyond hot dogs to include hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes.

Shake Shack is one of the fastest-growing food chains, having gone public 10 years after opening its first kiosk.

SOURCE

For You!

Higher temperatures and winds are forecast over New Mexico before snowfall

Higher temperatures and winds are forecast over New Mexico before snowfall

Brother finds sister's dismembered body in Florida yard and believes she was eaten by her 'hungry' dogs

Brother finds sister’s dismembered body in Florida yard and believes she was eaten by her ‘hungry’ dogs

Popular Burger Chain Plans Massive Expansion with 1,200 New Stores in the US

Popular Burger Chain Plans Massive Expansion with 1,200 New Stores in the US

Texan child, 8, was chained to a tree and set on fire on his birthday before exposing the killer on his deathbed

Texan child, 8, was chained to a tree and set on fire on his birthday before exposing the killer on his deathbed

Missing North Carolina lady discovered dead in the woods; suspect apprehended

Missing North Carolina lady discovered dead in the woods; suspect apprehended

Oliver

Recommend For You

3 stimulus checks that will be available in January to people in these states who meet these requirements

3 stimulus checks that will be available in January to people in these states who meet these requirements

Tax Season 2025 Key Dates and Changes You Must Know Beforehand

Tax Season 2025: Key Dates and Changes You Must Know Beforehand

9 U.S. States Are Still Delivering SNAP Benefits Here Are Your Dates and Approved Amounts

9 U.S. States Are Still Delivering SNAP Benefits: Here Are Your Dates and Approved Amounts

Tax refund over $10,000 – Find out if you qualify and how to claim it before it’s too late

Tax refund over $10,000 – Find out if you qualify and how to claim it before it’s too late

$850 monthly stimulus check what you need to know

$850 monthly stimulus check: what you need to know

$2,200 Stimulus Payment for Social Security What’s True and What’s Not

$2,200 Stimulus Payment for Social Security: What’s True and What’s Not

Don’t Miss the April 15 Deadline Understanding IRS Tax Filing Rules

Don’t Miss the April 15 Deadline: Understanding IRS Tax Filing Rules

The USDA Confirmed the Maximum SNAP Benefits in Florida for January 2025

The USDA Confirmed the Maximum SNAP Benefits in Florida for January 2025

The $2,000 Child tax credit how it impacts your tax return in 2025

The $2,000 Child tax credit: how it impacts your tax return in 2025

Daylight Savings 2025 When does Daylight Saving Time start this year

Daylight Savings 2025: When does Daylight Saving Time start this year?

The Tax Refund will arrive on this approximate date if you send your Tax Return to the IRS before the end of January 2025

The Tax Refund will arrive on this approximate date if you send your Tax Return to the IRS before the end of January 2025

IRS is sending out stimulus checks to 1 million taxpayers. What to know

IRS is sending out stimulus checks to 1 million taxpayers. What to know

Leave a Comment