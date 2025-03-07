Police watched a drug trade and detained three people, including a dentist in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO. – On Wednesday afternoon, the Joplin Police Department’s Flex Platoon observed three people conducting a hand-to-hand narcotic transaction in a parking lot near 50th and South Main.

Two of the suspects were sitting inside a parked Ford Explorer, while one male was on foot, standing near his vehicle.

As detectives approached, the driver of the Ford Explorer attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle. Joplin officers stopped the Ford Explorer and detained the two people inside.

The third person involved remained on the scene and was detained.

The male detained in the parking lot was identified as John H. Joseph II, 54, from Joplin. A search of his person and vehicle revealed approximately 12.3 grams of suspected fentanyl.

It was also discovered that Joseph was in possession of a 9mm firearm reported stolen in Joplin in 2016.

Kenneth W. Heistand, 66, of Joplin, drove the Ford Explorer, and Kayla M. Hayes, 34, of Joplin, was the passenger. All suspects were apprehended on the scene.

Joseph was arrested and charged for Trafficking Drugs in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of Weapons, and Stealing.

Heistand was arrested and charged for Trafficking Drugs in the First Degree and Resisting or Interfering with Arrest.

Hayes was arrested and charged for Trafficking Drugs in the First Degree.

Joplin Police submitted charges against all three individuals to the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office, which filed all of them.

Read the Probable Cause Affidavit filed by investigators regarding what occurred:

On 03-05-2025 at approximately 1755 hours Officers with the Joplin Police Department observed a tan Ford Explorer driven by Kenneth Heistand with the passenger Kayla Hayes pull up next to a tan Dodge Ram in the parking lot to a business in Newton County Joplin MO. The Ford Explorer pulled up next to the Dodge Ram with the passenger door of the Explorer next to the driver’s door of the Dodge Ram. Officers observed what they believed to be a hand to hand narcotics transaction. With an item coming from Kayla Hayes in the Ford Explorer to the driver of the Ram and the occupant of the Ram providing an item to Kayla Hayes in return. Officers on foot in marked vest with the word “POLICE” written on it approached the two vehicles during the middle of the transactions and announced their self stating “Police Stop.” The Ford Explorer took off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot when confronted by the police. The Explorer was stopped by this officer as they tried to exit the lot. The driver and passenger were taken into custody. The driver of the Dodge Ram was found to be in possession of approximately 12 grams of fentanyl that he advised Detectives that he had gotten some fentanyl off the occupants of the Ford Explorer, which officers had witnessed during the hand to hand transaction. This was found to be that was approximately 11 grams. The other 1 gram had been in his possession prior to the hand to hand transaction.

