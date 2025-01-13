Police say a Maryland father fatally shoots his four-year-old kid after the boy requests him to leave the room during an altercation

A Maryland man is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve, shooting him in the head before turning the gun on his partner, a 1-year-old girl and himself. He, his partner, and the girl survived.

Mark Jones, 30, allegedly became enraged with the young boy after he asked his father to leave his mother’s bedroom during their argument.

He then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot his partner, Promyss Marcelle, his son, Jacobi Jones, and a 1-year-old girl, Marcelle’s daughter, who has yet to be identified, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Each victim was shot multiple times, including Marcelle and Jacobi in the head.

The alleged attack occurred at 6:35 a.m. on Christmas Eve 2024. Officers responded to the 21237 unit block of Breslin Court after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers discovered an adult woman as well as two young children with upper-body gunshot wounds.

Each of the victims was taken to a local hospital, where Jacobi, 4, was pronounced dead, according to a BCPD press release. Marcelle later described the harrowing incident in the description text of a GoFundMe page she created to help pay for her son’s funeral expenses.

“On Christmas Eve, at 6:30 a.m., my only son and daughter were shot by their father. Marcelle wrote, “I was shot in the head and am fortunate to be here to tell this story, as is my one-year-old daughter, who was shot in the shoulder.

She went on to say, “Unfortunately, my son, who was shot in the head, did not survive… grieving my son’s death has been the most unbearable thing I’ve ever had to go through. The agony and pain I am experiencing is something I would not wish on my worst enemy.

Marcelle went on to say that she is trying to persevere for her daughter’s sake, but she did not sugarcoat the immense grief and difficulties she has faced as a result of it.

“At this time, I am trying to recover with my daughter while also burying my son, and I am in need of financial assistance to bury my son properly. Nothing is too small, and everything helps. If you are unable to donate financially, please keep my family in your spiritual prayers,” she concluded.

The GoFundMe page requested $20,000 but received more than $35,400 by the late evening of January 12.

Marcelle also mentioned her son in a conversation with local station WBAL, saying he was excited to open his presents the next day — so much so that she caught him opening some early. She explained that she had to ask him to wait until Christmas, but he died before then.

She added that domestic violence had been a recurring theme in her relationship with Mark, who was charged with assault with a firearm in May 2023 and pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. According to WMAR, he was sentenced to probation before judgment.

Mark was granted a temporary restraining order for domestic violence in January 2023, according to reports, but the charge was dismissed days later for unknown reasons.

Mark was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse, and assault following the Christmas Eve incident and is currently being held without bond.

