Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Authorities in Ohio opened a murder investigation after the remains of three women were discovered Saturday inside a residence near Columbus.

Officers were sent to a residence on the city’s south side just before 4 p.m. Saturday for what the 911 caller characterized as a medical emergency. Sgt. James Fuqua, a police spokesman, said three ladies were discovered deceased at the site.

He said that the deaths were homicides, but he did not provide any other information, such as the circumstances behind the killings.

Unfortunately, given the number of deaths, this is a very complicated scenario,” he told reporters on Saturday. “It’s going to take a little bit longer to make sure that we’re very careful in going through the scene meticulously so we do not miss any key piece of evidence.”

He said that detectives were questioning witnesses and searching for video footage.

Fuqua stated Saturday that no suspects have been apprehended.

Columbus police did not immediately provide an update on the killings on Sunday.

