Police Discover a Huge Drone in New York, Raising Concerns

What’s New

Police have retrieved a huge drone that appeared to have been abandoned at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

A photo obtained by the New York Post shows an NYPD officer holding up the huge aircraft, which looks to have a diameter of more than five feet. Amogy, Inc., an energy firm, said it created the drone and set it on the sidewalk outside its headquarters a month ago.

Why It Matters

The NYPD’s seizure of the drone comes amid a surge in reported drone activity in New York and New Jersey in recent weeks.

People are becoming increasingly concerned about the sightings, as federal officials have provided little answers and state and local officials have limited capacity to assist. This has sparked widespread discussion among members of the public, specialists, and lawmakers, with some resorting to ridiculous conspiracy theories to explain the occurrence.

Newsweek contacted the NYPD and Amogy Inc. via email for comment.

What To Know

According to the Post, police reacted to an emailed tip and discovered the drone on the pavement on Fifth Street between Market Street and Morris Avenue.

A passerby informed investigators that he worked in the building that housed the headquarters of drone manufacturer Amogy, Inc., a sustainable energy firm.

Amogy CEO Seonghoon Woo later verified to the Post that the drone belonged to the company and that it had been left on the pavement following a company party approximately a month earlier.

An Amogy representative told the Post that the drone was used in a sustainable energy demonstration three years ago and has since been displayed outside the company’s offices.

“The NYPD seized hold of it for a short time. Amogy fully cooperated with the NYPD, and the drone was returned to the company once the NYPD decided it was not a threat,” the spokeswoman stated.

Despite the fact that the spokesperson stated that the drone was not a threat, the news account @rawsalerts posted a video on X showing the officers holding it, which received 3.7 million views by Tuesday morning, with numerous users dubious of the official story.

What People Are Saying About Drones

At a briefing, Rebecca Weiner, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Counterterrorism and Intelligence, stated: “What we’ve seen over the last few days here in the city has actually been very regular, frankly, in terms of the actual drone activity that we see every day… There is a significant increase in reporting but not in actual drone detection,

which is understandable given that all people see on the news is drone sightings everywhere.”

In a press briefing, White House National Security Communications adviser John Kirby stated: “The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are investigating these sightings, and they’re working closely with state and local law enforcement to provide resources, using numerous detection methods to better understand their origin.”

President-elect Donald Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago: “I believe the government would be better off admitting what it is. Our military and president are aware, and for some reason, they like to keep people guessing.”

What Happens Next

As fears about drone sightings grow, officials will undoubtedly continue to monitor and respond to reports from across the region.

