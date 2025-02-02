US local news

Police: Chilling Texts And Behavior Of Former Trooper Accused Of Killing Ex’s New Man Revealed

A former Pennsylvania State Police trooper is now facing murder charges for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Moments before his death, the victim identified the ex-trooper as his alleged killer.

According to The Citizen’s Voice, William Hunter Snyder, 27, has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of John Rabbitz Jr. on January 22. It is worth noting that the victim was a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Snyder arrived at Rabbitz’s house just before 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, knocked on the door, and shot the victim twice in the chest, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was able to call 911; while he told the officers that he did not know who shot him, he identified himself as “Hunter Snyder” when asked if anyone wanted to harm him.

According to his statement, the two people had an argument “over a girl.” Unfortunately, Rabbitz died shortly after being transported from the scene by paramedics for medical treatment.

According to The Standard Speaker, Snyder contacted the woman on Sunday, expressing that his life felt empty without her. He reportedly used text messages and Snapchat to express his emotions.

Snyder allegedly started texting and Snapchatting the woman on Sunday, telling her his life was “meaningless” without her, according to messages in the complaint obtained by The Standard Speaker.

“I know you miss me and still love me,” he allegedly wrote. “You miss me.” Your connection is stronger(er) than anything I’ve ever experienced, and I know you feel the same way.

I am the best thing for you, both selfishly and unselfishly, and I would do anything to prove it. We never had a single issue. You are my only person. I realize I’m crazy. But you’re my soulmate. “We really belong together.”

When she said, “Hunter, I can’t,” he allegedly responded, “Why can’t you? You’re capable of anything! You are well aware of this. You know I’m the one for you. I’m your soulmate. We are destined for greater things. You reflected on your decision to leave and realized it was a mistake.

He also reportedly texted her, “Nothing will ever stop me from pursuing you.” “How am I supposed to remain wonderful when every day without you drags me deeper into darkness?”

Snyder’s ex and Rabbitz took the initiative to improve their home security by installing surveillance cameras. Surprisingly, one of these cameras reportedly caught Snyder himself delivering a coffee press to her home on January 17, just a few days before the tragic incident.

Snyder was taken into custody on January 22nd, appeared in court the next day, and is currently being held without bail until the preliminary hearing on March 7th.

Snyder’s Past Allegations

The state police have confirmed that Snyder previously served as a trooper, but his employment came to an end in May 2023.

According to a report from The Standard Speaker, he has faced charges of stalking and harassment in the past. It is alleged that after breaking up with another ex, he attempted to contact her over 100 times through phone calls, text messages, and fake social media accounts. Subsequently, he was charged with harassment when he made a delivery to her residence in 2023.

According to reports, he allegedly received probation and was required to pay $1,144 in fines.

