Police are investigating murders in Missouri and Arkansas after a woman admitted to shooting her husband and two others

Aurora, Missouri — The Aurora-Marionville Police Department (AMPD) is investigating a homicide after a woman turned herself in early Thursday morning, Jan. 23.

According to a probable cause statement, Taylor Santiago, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree endangerment of a child.

On January 23, she arrived at the Aurora Police and Fire Facility around 1:45 a.m. and called from the parking lot, claiming she had killed her estranged husband, Troy Huffman, at her home. When officers arrived at the apartment, they discovered Huffman dead.

AMPD Chief Wes Coatney says Santiago allegedly shot Huffman several times with a.38 caliber revolver while a child was inside the house.

According to AMPD, Santiago told police she had driven to Arkansas earlier and shot two more people, including the biological father of one of her children, who was also present at the time of the shooting.

According to AMPD, police have also seized the gun they believe Santiago used in the incidents, and there is no longer an ongoing threat to the Aurora or Marionville communities.

Aurora police are assisting the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of a homicide reported in Arkansas.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies found a male and a female victim at a home. The male was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The female was pronounced dead.

During the post-Miranda interview, Santiago told police she invited Huffman to her home with the sole purpose of killing him and then stealing his car. She admitted to police that she drove Huffman’s car to Carroll County with the intention of killing both Huffman’s estranged lover and her current lover.

Santiago is currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail.

