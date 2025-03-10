US local news

Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki is missing after travelling to the Dominican Republic

By Oliver

Published on:

Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki is missing after travelling to the Dominican Republic

A University of Pittsburgh student went missing after visiting the Dominican Republic.

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, is from Virginia. Authorities in the Dominican Republic say Konanki went missing while “walking on a beach.”

According to a Dominican police source, Konanki and five other women she was traveling with walked to a beach. They were joined by two other American men.

Konanki remained on the beach with one of the men while the rest of the group went back to the hotel.

No one has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

A Pitt spokesperson told KDKA-TV that the university is in contact with Konanki’s family and authorities in her hometown of northern Virginia.

“We have confirmed that there were six female students of the University of Pittsburgh traveling in Punta Cana, at least two of whom are residents of Loudoun County, Va., one of whom is the missing person who is also a citizen of India,” the spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office stated that the Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic is collaborating with the State Department and other law enforcement agencies.

“Our office is supporting those efforts and is continuing to investigate locally,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

“It’s circulating through Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter,” said an anonymous Pitt student. “It just makes you wonder,” the student explained.

The Dominican Civil Defense and other authorities have spent the last few days searching for Konanki. They are walking along beaches and using helicopters.

“I hope she gets found soon,” said the unidentified student. “I think people are concerned because who would think it would be a girl from Pitt?”

The student, who spoke with KDKA-TV on Sunday, claims she and others went days without access to reliable internet. Information was limited until they returned to the United States.

“As soon as we landed in Fort Lauderdale, [that] was whenever we saw everybody posting that a girl had gone missing,” she told me.

After returning, she and the others have a lot of questions. But among those questions is disbelief.

“Someone else’s friend is missing, and it’s frightening. “I can only imagine how they’re feeling right now,” she explained.

Source

For You!

According to ALEA, a man from Citronelle and another from Mount Vernon died in a head-on accident.

According to ALEA, a man from Citronelle and another from Mount Vernon died in a head-on accident.

Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki is missing after travelling to the Dominican Republic

Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki is missing after travelling to the Dominican Republic

A 'violent fugitive' wanted out of Mississippi was apprehended in Mt. Juliet following a traffic stop

A ‘violent fugitive’ wanted out of Mississippi was apprehended in Mt. Juliet following a traffic stop

Mt. Vernon police are looking for a guy who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot

Mt. Vernon police are looking for a guy who stole a car from a Walmart parking lot

A missing Kansas guy has family in Joplin, and his vehicle was abandoned on US-69 in Kansas

A missing Kansas guy has family in Joplin, and his vehicle was abandoned on US-69 in Kansas

Oliver

Recommend For You

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the new $5,000 “DOGE Stimulus Checks” that Elon Musk has proposed

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

These are the requirements for getting free help when sending your tax return to the IRS

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

SNAP Benefits in Florida: Payment Dates and Maximum Amounts for March 2025

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break How to Apply for It Right Now

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break: How to Apply for It Right Now

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

Leave a Comment