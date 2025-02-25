PHOTOS: 23-Year-Old White House Reporter Natalie Winters Accused Of Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Dress

Natalie Winters has social media going wild over her outfit, but not everybody is impressed with it.

Winters, who co-hosts Steve Bannon’s War Room, is an official White House correspondent this year.

The young reporter has been turning heads not only because of her bright personality but also because of the outfits she wears.

Unfortunately for Natalie Winters, she is going viral for an “inappropriate” outfit at the White House.

Her latest picture showed her wearing a tight pink and low-cut blue dress that showed off every curve on her body.

“Uhmmm. Ok I like Natalie but this is completely inappropriate. She won’t be taken seriously with this outfit,” one fan said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Made Announcement That Has Natalie Winters In Her Current Position

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, made the shocking announcement earlier this year that invited social media influencers and content creators to sit with the traditional press.

“It is essential to our team that we share President Trump’s message everywhere and adapt our White House to the new media landscape in 2025,” Karoline told me.

Leavitt, the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary, paved the way for Natalie Winters and other new voices to be welcomed inside the building in the coming years.

