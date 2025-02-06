Permanent Residents in the USA: Requirements and obligations to obtain a payment from Social Security

To receive a Social Security check as a Permanent Resident in the United States, you must meet certain requirements. There is no need to be concerned because these permanent residents can easily receive the check.

If you do not meet all of the requirements, you will be unable to access the payment; however, if you have permanent residence, you may be eligible to receive a Social Security check. Make sure you check to see if you are eligible for this check, as it can significantly improve your retirement situation.

How to receive Social Security in the USA as a permanent resident?

The usual way to get a Social Security check is to meet certain mandatory conditions, but in the case of being a permanent resident we also have these conditions. We must also take into account the following aspects:

Having worked a minimum of 10 years . That is to say, it is necessary to have obtained 40 work credits in the United States.

. That is to say, it is necessary to have obtained 40 work credits in the United States. Reaching the minimum retirement age. This age is 62.

This age is 62. Have a valid Social Security number. After obtaining the Green Card, the US Government can grant a Social Security number.

The amount received each month will be determined by the number of years worked, the salary earned, and the retirement age. These three factors are directly responsible for determining the Social Security retirement check.

On the other hand, we must remember that citizens with disabilities may apply for Social Security’s SSDI. Although the requirements differ from those for Social Security checks for permanent residents, there are still requirements to consider.

Disability retirees receive different amounts than other retirees, so we must calculate our future Social Security check based on our work history.

