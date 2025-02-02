Pennsylvania Has One of the Lowest Minimum Wages in the Country

US local news

According to Layla A. Jones of The Philadelphia Inquirer, an overwhelming majority of likely Pennsylvania voters support raising the state’s minimum wage, which is currently one of the lowest in the country.

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which matches the federal rate but is significantly lower than that of its neighboring states. The state minimum wage has remained unchanged since 2009.

According to a new poll conducted by The Philadelphia Inquirer, The New York Times, and Siena College, 82 percent of Pennsylvania voters support raising the state minimum wage, either somewhat or strongly. Meanwhile, only 14% of voters opposed an increase somewhat or strongly, while 5% were unsure or did not respond.

Regionally, 97 percent of Philadelphia voters strongly favored an increase.

While Democrats are more likely than Republicans to support a minimum wage increase, voters in both parties support it to some extent.

The poll shows overwhelming support for an increase at a time when legislation to raise the wage has been stuck in the divided Pennsylvania General Assembly for several years.

