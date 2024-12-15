Pelosi had hip replacement surgery at a US military facility in Germany following an accident

Nancy Pelosi, former House Speaker, underwent hip replacement surgery Saturday at a US military hospital in Germany after falling while attending an event in Luxembourg with other members of Congress.

Pelosi, 84, “is well on the mend,” according to Ian Krager, the California Democrat’s spokesman.

Pelosi thanked the staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the hospital in Luxembourg for “their excellent care and kindness.”

She was in Europe with a bipartisan congressional delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge during WWII.

Pelosi tripped and fell at an event, fractured her hip, according to people familiar with her injury who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly.

Among those on the trip was Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who posted on social media Friday that he was “praying for a speedy recovery” for Pelosi.

The two lawmakers were photographed holding hands in a group photo at the United States Embassy in Luxembourg that same day.

Pelosi was first elected in 1987. She served as speaker twice, resigned from her leadership position two years ago, but remained in Congress and was reelected to represent her San Francisco district in November.

Source