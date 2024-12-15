US local news

Pelosi had hip replacement surgery at a US military facility in Germany following an accident

By Steven

Published on:

Nancy Pelosi, former House Speaker, underwent hip replacement surgery Saturday at a US military hospital in Germany after falling while attending an event in Luxembourg with other members of Congress.

Pelosi, 84, “is well on the mend,” according to Ian Krager, the California Democrat’s spokesman.

Pelosi thanked the staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the hospital in Luxembourg for “their excellent care and kindness.”

She was in Europe with a bipartisan congressional delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge during WWII.

Pelosi tripped and fell at an event, fractured her hip, according to people familiar with her injury who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly.

Among those on the trip was Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who posted on social media Friday that he was “praying for a speedy recovery” for Pelosi.

The two lawmakers were photographed holding hands in a group photo at the United States Embassy in Luxembourg that same day.

Pelosi was first elected in 1987. She served as speaker twice, resigned from her leadership position two years ago, but remained in Congress and was reelected to represent her San Francisco district in November.

Source

For You!

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

Regret statements': ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos' 'rape' comments

Regret statements’: ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos’ ‘rape’ comments

Diddy' Judge Provokes Outrage By Granting 'Serial Rapist' Rapper's 'Diva' Jail Demand For Laptop Access Behind Bars — Despite Witness Intimidation Concerns

Diddy’ Judge Provokes Outrage By Granting ‘Serial Rapist’ Rapper’s ‘Diva’ Jail Demand For Laptop Access Behind Bars — Despite Witness Intimidation Concerns

Trump attended the 125th Army-Navy game with key allies

Trump attended the 125th Army-Navy game with key allies

Pelosi had hip replacement surgery at a US military facility in Germany following an accident

Steven

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Donald Trump

Social Security Announces Retirement Pension Increase for Housewives in 2025

Donald Trump

What Can You Purchase at Walmart Using SNAP Benefits? Tips to Maximize Your Allowance

Donald Trump

How to Download Your VA Disability Determination Letter – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Who Qualifies for the New $500 Stimulus Payment as an Inflation Rebate?

Donald Trump

Critical Social Security Update for Retirees – Major Changes Coming in 2025 That Will Impact Your Finances

Donald Trump

Here’s What to Expect for U.S. Housing Prices in 2025 – And It’s Not Good News

Donald Trump

Direct Social Security Payments for SSDI Recipients in December – Exact Dates Revealed

Donald Trump

What Assets Don’t Count Toward SSI Income Limits? Here’s What You Should Know

Donald Trump

When Is the December Deadline to Apply for Stolen SNAP Benefits Reimbursement?

Leave a Comment