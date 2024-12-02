Which Beneficiaries Will Receive Their January 2025 Payment with COLA Adjustment in December 2024?

If you’re a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipient, good news is coming your way! The 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will arrive early with your December 2024 payment. While most Social Security beneficiaries will have to wait until January 2025 to see the 2.5% increase, SSI recipients will get their boost a bit sooner. Here’s why, along with the updated payment amounts and tips to make the most of your benefits.

SSI Payments Arrive Early

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will issue January 2025 SSI payments on December 31, 2024. This early payment is due to the New Year’s Day federal holiday, which falls on January 1. Since banks, financial institutions, and SSA offices will be closed, the payment is sent early to avoid delays and ensure recipients receive their funds on time.

For low-income individuals and families relying on SSI, this prompt delivery prevents financial disruptions, underscoring the importance of timely benefit payments.

COLA Boost for 2025

The 2025 COLA adjustment is a 2.5% increase, designed to keep up with inflation and rising living costs. This small but meaningful adjustment will provide extra financial support throughout the year.

Here’s how the updated SSI payments break down:

Recipient Type 2024 Amount 2025 Amount Monthly Increase Annual Increase Individual $943 $967 $24 $288 Married Couple $1,415 $1,450 $35 $420 Essential Person $472 $484 $12 $144

Monthly Timing

SSI is generally paid once per month. However, when payments are sent in advance (like the December 31 payment for January), recipients should plan to save the funds for the following month.

Who Qualifies for SSI?

SSI benefits are available to low-income individuals and families who meet certain eligibility criteria:

Individuals with limited income and resources

Disabled adults and children

Elderly individuals aged 65 and older

If you meet these requirements, SSI provides critical support to help cover basic living expenses like food, clothing, and shelter.

COLA Payments

Unlike SSI recipients, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries and retirees won’t see the COLA adjustment until January 2025. This delay is because their payments align with standard federal scheduling and do not involve early issuance for holidays.

Budgeting Tips

Receiving your January payment on December 31 might feel like an end-of-year bonus, but it’s not. Here are a few tips to ensure your finances stay on track:

Plan ahead: Remember, this payment is for January, so budget accordingly to avoid running out of funds too early in the new year.

Remember, this payment is for January, so budget accordingly to avoid running out of funds too early in the new year. Set aside funds: Treat the December 31 payment as January’s money to cover rent, groceries, and other essential expenses.

Treat the December 31 payment as January’s money to cover rent, groceries, and other essential expenses. Track expenses: Use a simple budget to make the most of the COLA increase and stretch your funds for the month.

COLA Boost Means

While the increase might seem modest—$24 more for individuals and $35 more for married couples—it adds up over time. Over the course of the year, that’s an extra $288 for individuals, $420 for couples, and $144 for an essential person.

These adjustments play a crucial role in helping SSI recipients manage rising costs, from groceries to utilities, ensuring better financial security throughout 2025.

FAQs