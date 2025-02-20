US local news

Patrol Provides Safety Tips for Winter Crashes

By Oliver

Published on:

Patrol Provides Safety Tips for Winter Crashes

Joplin, MO — If you have to leave under these extreme conditions and end up in an accident, experts say there are items you should have and safety precautions you should take to protect yourself and others.

According to a Kansas Patrol officer, staying in your car is safer than being outside of it during an accident.

“The first thing you want to do is stay in your car,” says Gary Boles, a Master Trooper for the Kansas State Patrol.

According to Boles, while you should avoid the roads during these wintery conditions, if you do crash, you should not be concerned about assessing the damage. He says, “By all means, remain in the vehicle.”

“If you’re not in the water, slid off into a ditch, or were rear-ended, stay in your vehicle. Boles says, “That’s where you’re safest.” “Keep your seatbelt on.”

AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says the same thing.

“You’re going to be more visible to other drivers than if you’re alone while out on the side of the road,” according to Chabarria.

Boles claims there are things you can do while still in your vehicle.

“Gather your driver’s license and your insurance, and call 911 so we can get there and help you out,” Boles told me.

Chabarria claims that if you can get to a safe location, obtaining this insurance should be as simple as taking a photo.

“Snap a picture of their licence and insurance card, and that should have you covered,” Chabarria shares.

With that said, should you report every crash?

“Reportable accidents are $1000 worth of damage,” Boles explains. “With vehicles now, that’s almost every crash.”

Boles, a 15-year law enforcement veteran, says he hears the same excuses for crashes.

“It’s very clear if we had slowed down, left with plenty of time, and driven with caution, we probably could have made it there,” Boles recalls.

According to Chabarria, to avoid these crashes, leave 4 to 8 car lengths between yourself and other vehicles.

Source

For You!

Burglary at Hunting Club Arrest Made and Property Recovered

Burglary at Hunting Club: Arrest Made and Property Recovered

UMMC quietly departs the new health care association

UMMC quietly departs the new health care association

A video of a mother dog falling asleep while snuggling her puppies melts hearts

A video of a mother dog falling asleep while snuggling her puppies melts hearts

Morning Headlines Shooting Arrest and Emergency Road Conditions

Morning Headlines: Shooting Arrest and Emergency Road Conditions

Patrol Provides Safety Tips for Winter Crashes

Patrol Provides Safety Tips for Winter Crashes

Oliver

Recommend For You

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

IRS Tax Season If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

IRS Tax Season: If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns this is what the IRS says

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns: this is what the IRS says

Texas SNAP Benefits More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Texas SNAP Benefits: More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Claiming the Child Tax Credit Your Refund Might Take a Bit Longer (Here’s Why)

Claiming the Child Tax Credit: Your Refund Might Take a Bit Longer (Here’s Why)

Say goodbye to IRS refunds in the US – it will cancel payments to this group of people for failure to meet these requirements

Say goodbye to IRS refunds in the US – it will cancel payments to this group of people for failure to meet these requirements

Bicentennial Quarter Hits $20 Million – Are You Holding a Fortune

4 Legendary Coin Collections That Set Auction Records in the U.S.

Million-Dollar Coins: 10 U.S. Coins That Shaped American History

Top 4 Iconic American Coins and Their Remarkable Value in the Current Marke

5 Rare South African Coins That Can Make You Rich View Now

Leave a Comment