Patrol Provides Safety Tips for Winter Crashes

Joplin, MO — If you have to leave under these extreme conditions and end up in an accident, experts say there are items you should have and safety precautions you should take to protect yourself and others.

According to a Kansas Patrol officer, staying in your car is safer than being outside of it during an accident.

“The first thing you want to do is stay in your car,” says Gary Boles, a Master Trooper for the Kansas State Patrol.

According to Boles, while you should avoid the roads during these wintery conditions, if you do crash, you should not be concerned about assessing the damage. He says, “By all means, remain in the vehicle.”

“If you’re not in the water, slid off into a ditch, or were rear-ended, stay in your vehicle. Boles says, “That’s where you’re safest.” “Keep your seatbelt on.”

AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says the same thing.

“You’re going to be more visible to other drivers than if you’re alone while out on the side of the road,” according to Chabarria.

Boles claims there are things you can do while still in your vehicle.

“Gather your driver’s license and your insurance, and call 911 so we can get there and help you out,” Boles told me.

Chabarria claims that if you can get to a safe location, obtaining this insurance should be as simple as taking a photo.

“Snap a picture of their licence and insurance card, and that should have you covered,” Chabarria shares.

With that said, should you report every crash?

“Reportable accidents are $1000 worth of damage,” Boles explains. “With vehicles now, that’s almost every crash.”

Boles, a 15-year law enforcement veteran, says he hears the same excuses for crashes.

“It’s very clear if we had slowed down, left with plenty of time, and driven with caution, we probably could have made it there,” Boles recalls.

According to Chabarria, to avoid these crashes, leave 4 to 8 car lengths between yourself and other vehicles.

