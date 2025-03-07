US local news

Parents arrested after school tells authorities about child abuse

By Oliver

Published on:

The parents of a 6-year-old child were arrested in Pueblo West on Thursday, March 6, after school staff reported signs of abuse to authorities in October 2024.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Ryson Ashley, 27, and his wife, Ashtan Ashley, 33, were arrested Thursday on charges of child abuse for knowingly or recklessly causing injury.

According to the PCSO, the investigation began in October 2024, when officials at a Pueblo West elementary school reported visible signs of abuse on a 6-year-old child. According to PCSO, the child was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries before being placed with the Department of Human Services.

According to PCSO, an extensive investigation resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant for Ryson and Ashtan Ashley, who were arrested at a home in Pueblo West. Both have been booked into the Pueblo County Jail and appear in court on April 10.

