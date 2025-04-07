USA News

Paper Checks to End for Social Security: What It Means for Thousands of Americans

By Oliver

Published on:

Paper Checks to End for Social Security What It Means for Thousands of Americans

A big change is coming for those who receive government payments by paper check in the US. As part of a new policy announced by former President Donald Trump, paper checks will stop being sent from September 30. This update will affect thousands of Americans, especially those getting Social Security and tax refunds.

The goal is to make the payment system more modern, faster, and safer. Instead of paper checks, payments will now be made through direct deposit, debit cards, or digital wallets.

Why Is This Change Happening?

The White House says that switching from paper checks to digital payments is part of a plan to make things more efficient. Officials believe digital payments are less likely to be stolen or lost, and they are processed faster than traditional checks.

This change is expected to help the government reduce fraud and delays, while also saving money on printing and mailing costs.

Who Will Be Impacted by This?

The change will affect around 486,000 people who still receive paper Social Security checks every month. That’s a large number of seniors and low-income individuals who may not have made the switch to digital banking yet.

Additionally, 238,000 checks are sent every month to people getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is a program for low-income Americans with disabilities.

Even people waiting for IRS tax refunds will be impacted. It’s reported that 3.5% of all tax refund checks are still issued on paper.

Exceptions for Those Without Bank Accounts

The government has said that there will be some exceptions. People who don’t have a bank account or can’t access a digital payment option will be offered other ways to receive their payments. Details on these exceptions are yet to be shared.

How Social Security Payments Are Scheduled

Social Security payments are usually issued based on a person’s birthdate. Here’s how it works:

  • Second Wednesday of the month: for people born between the 1st and 10th

  • Third Wednesday: for those born between the 11th and 20th

  • Fourth Wednesday: for those born between the 21st and 31st

For example, in April 2025, payments will be sent out on April 9, 16, and 23 depending on your birthdate.

What About the Amounts?

The average monthly Social Security benefit is now $1,976, which includes a $50 increase due to the latest Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). However, this 2.5% increase is smaller compared to past years, which means the extra cash may not be very noticeable for many people.

Don’t Miss Out on IRS Refunds

The IRS has reminded people that the deadline to file taxes is April 15. Those who haven’t filed yet could miss out on tax refunds they are entitled to.

In fact, 1.1 million Americans haven’t filed their 2021 tax returns, and time is running out. People have three years from the filing deadline to claim refunds before they are no longer available.

Source

For You!

GET PACKING For summer travel, Walmart is offering a convenient vacation essential for $93 less than Macy's.

GET PACKING For summer travel, Walmart is offering a convenient vacation essential for $93 less than Macy’s.

TALKS OF MONEY My spouse and I are unable to pay off our $127,000 credit card debt; an expert stated that irregular income was not the cause.

TALKS OF MONEY My spouse and I are unable to pay off our $127,000 credit card debt; an expert stated that “irregular” income was not the cause.

Philadelphia's Guaranteed Income Program Gives Struggling Families $500 Monthly Boost

Philadelphia’s Guaranteed Income Program Gives Struggling Families $500 Monthly Boost

RIOT OF RECEIPT Walmart agrees to look into the added 22 goods that the customer never purchased, but they haven't received a refund yet.

RIOT OF RECEIPT Walmart agrees to look into the “added 22” goods that the customer never purchased, but they haven’t received a refund yet.

Mystery Winner Yet to Claim $349 Million Mega Millions Jackpot – Here's What Happens Next

Mystery Winner Yet to Claim $349 Million Mega Millions Jackpot – Here’s What Happens Next

Oliver

Recommend For You

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

2025 Tax Refunds What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

2025 Tax Refunds: What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

Your Unclaimed Tax Refund From 2021 Could Be Lost Forever, if You Don’t Hurry Up

Your Unclaimed Tax Refund From 2021 Could Be Lost Forever, if You Don’t Hurry Up

Over $1,700 to Be Sent Out Today for SNAP Beneficiaries Find Out if You Qualify

Over $1,700 to Be Sent Out Today for SNAP Beneficiaries: Find Out if You Qualify

Receive this $292 Food Stamp for each family member next week

Receive this $292 Food Stamp for each family member next week

$1 billion IRS Stimulus Checks are waiting to be claimed File your taxes to get it as soon as possible

$1 billion IRS Stimulus Checks are waiting to be claimed: File your taxes to get it as soon as possible

IRS Tax Refund Calendar for next days in April 2025

IRS Tax Refund Calendar for next days in April 2025

Get the IRS Tax Refund of $1,450 before the end of April if you are on this list of citizens

Get the IRS Tax Refund of $1,450 before the end of April if you are on this list of citizens

Thousands of dollars in SNAP Food Stamps are sent out today in different states

Thousands of dollars in SNAP Food Stamps are sent out today in different states

The IRS Ordered to Stop Sending Paper Checks A Decision Made by Donald Trump

The IRS Ordered to Stop Sending Paper Checks: A Decision Made by Donald Trump

Claim $1,400 stimulus check now If you don’t, there’s a risk to lose the money forever

Claim $1,400 stimulus check now: If you don’t, there’s a risk to lose the money forever

Leave a Comment