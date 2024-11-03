Owosso’s Plan for Safer Water: Lead Pipe Replacements Underway

In the city of Owosso, Michigan, water customers have been informed about elevated lead levels detected in the local drinking water. The city has assured residents that steps are being taken to address the issue.

Lead in drinking water can pose health risks, especially to young children and pregnant women, which is why Owosso is prioritizing this issue. As part of their plan, the city aims to replace lead service lines, update customers regularly, and provide guidance on how to reduce lead exposure.

Understanding Lead in Drinking Water

Lead can enter drinking water when old pipes containing lead start to corrode. Although Owosso’s water source is treated, lead can still be introduced through aging service lines

connecting homes to the main water supply. Regular testing helps the city identify areas with high lead levels, so immediate action can be taken.

What Owosso Is Doing to Fix the Issue

Service Line Replacement Plan

To address the elevated lead levels, Owosso has initiated a service line replacement plan. This involves replacing the lead pipes that connect homes to the water supply with safer, modern materials. This is a long-term solution aimed at reducing lead exposure.

Educating and Informing the Public

Owosso is committed to keeping residents informed about the water quality and any steps they can take to protect themselves. They’ve also provided specific guidelines to help residents limit their exposure to lead, such as flushing taps before drinking and using water filters if recommended.

Free Water Testing Kits

The city is also offering free water testing kits to residents. By testing their own water, residents can see if elevated lead levels are present in their homes and take any recommended safety steps.

How Residents Can Reduce Lead Exposure at Home

If you’re concerned about lead in your drinking water, here are some steps you can take:

Flush Your Taps : Let the water run for a few minutes before using it for drinking or cooking, especially if it hasn’t been used for several hours.

: Let the water run for a few minutes before using it for drinking or cooking, especially if it hasn’t been used for several hours. Use Filters : Use NSF-certified water filters designed to remove lead from drinking water.

: Use NSF-certified water filters designed to remove lead from drinking water. Use Cold Water: Always use cold water for drinking and cooking, as hot water can dissolve more lead.

Owosso’s efforts to replace lead service lines and inform residents about lead levels in the water show the city’s dedication to public health. With new testing, ongoing replacements, and educational resources,

the city aims to improve water safety for all residents. By following these guidelines, residents can help ensure that their drinking water is as safe as possible, minimizing the risk of lead exposure.