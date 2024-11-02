Owosso Welcomes McAlister’s Deli: What to Expect at the New Location!

Exciting news for food lovers in Owosso! A new McAlister’s Deli is set to open next week, making it the second location in Mid-Michigan.

If you’re a fan of sandwiches, salads, and baked potatoes, you won’t want to miss this. Here’s what you need to know about the new deli.

What is McAlister’s Deli?

McAlister’s Deli is a popular restaurant chain known for its delicious sandwiches, fresh salads, and tasty sides.

They offer a cozy dining experience and have a wide menu that includes items like wraps, spuds (baked potatoes), and desserts.

This deli is a great place to grab a quick meal or enjoy a sit-down lunch with friends.

Location and Opening Date

The new McAlister’s Deli will be located at 204 West Main Street in Owosso. It is scheduled to open on November 6, 2024. The location is convenient for both locals and visitors, making it an ideal spot for anyone looking to enjoy a tasty meal.

What to Expect at the New Deli

When you visit the new McAlister’s Deli, you can expect a friendly atmosphere and a diverse menu.

They are known for their customer service and delicious food. Whether you want a classic turkey sandwich,

a hearty salad, or a loaded baked potato, there will be something for everyone.

The deli also offers options for people with different dietary needs, including vegetarian and gluten-free choices. Plus, they have a variety of drinks and desserts to satisfy your cravings.

Special Promotions for Opening Week

To celebrate the opening, McAlister’s Deli will have special promotions during the first week.

Customers can enjoy discounts on certain menu items, so it’s a great time to try something new. Be sure to check their social media pages for updates on these deals!

Why is This Important for Owosso?

The opening of McAlister’s Deli is great news for the Owosso community. It brings more dining options to the area and creates new job opportunities.

Local residents will have access to a delicious new restaurant, making it easier to enjoy a meal out without having to travel far.

Having more restaurants can also boost the local economy, as people are likely to spend money in the area when they dine out. This can help other businesses thrive as well.

The new McAlister’s Deli in Owosso is set to be a fantastic addition to the local dining scene. With a variety of tasty menu options, friendly service, and special promotions, it’s sure to attract food lovers of all ages.

Mark your calendars for November 6 and get ready to enjoy some delicious food at the new deli!