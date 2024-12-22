Over fees, Trump says he will “force” the Panama Canal to be “returned” to the US. He says the “rip off” will “immediately stop

President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that he may seek to reclaim the Panama Canal as a warning to the Panamanian government over new charges for its use.

In a pair of lengthy statements on Truth Social, Trump implied that the vital waterway could fall into “the wrong hands” and blasted former President Jimmy Carter for agreeing to cede the canal in a 1978 treaty that the US honored more than two decades ago. Donald Trump wrote:

The United States has a vested interest in the secure, efficient, and reliable operation of the Panama Canal, and that was always understood. We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands! It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question. To the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!

In another post, Trump criticized Carter and suggested that the canal could be reclaimed.

“The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security,” President Donald Trump tweeted.

“A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and drastically cuts shipping times to U.S. ports.” He continued:

The United States is the Number One user of the Canal, with over 70 percent of all transits heading to, or from, U.S. ports. Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure – 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction. Teddy Roosevelt was President of the United States at the time of its building, and understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade.

Trump claimed Carter acted “foolishly” by signing treaties to give Panama control of the canal, which could fall to China or another US geopolitical foe.

“It was likewise not given for Panama to charge the United States, its Navy, and corporations, doing business within our Country, exorbitant prices and rates of passage,” concluded President Donald Trump. “Our Navy and Commerce have been treated unfairly and injudiciously.

Panama’s fees are ridiculous, especially given the extraordinary generosity bestowed by the United States. This complete ‘rip-off’ of our country will immediately cease.”

According to Supply Chain Dive, the canal’s operational costs have increased, and those costs are being passed along.

SOURCE