Orlando police are asking for your assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Bervely Charles, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday, December 11.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and carrying a basket full of clothing at the 7-Eleven on 1602 S. Bumby Avenue.

If you have any information about where Bervely is, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Orlando Police Department.

SOURCE