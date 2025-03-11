US local news

Ontario imposes a 25% levy on electricity exports to the US

OTTAWA – Ontario is imposing a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to New York, Michigan, and Minnesota in protest of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday.

“President Trump’s tariffs are disastrous for the US economy. “They are raising costs for American families and businesses,” Ford said in a statement.

“Ontario will not back down until the threat of tariffs is permanently removed. We will stand firm, use every tool in our toolbox, and do whatever it takes to protect Ontario.”

Ford stated that the government informed the province’s Independent Electricity System Operator that any generator selling electricity to the United States would now be required to add a 25% surcharge worth $10 per megawatt-hour to the cost of power.

According to the statement, the surcharge at this level will generate revenue ranging from C$300,000 to C$400,000 ($432,346 to $576,462) per day.

