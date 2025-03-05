‘One person listed at 360’: Trump claims social security paying millions beyond 160

President Donald Trump claimed in his first address to Congress of his second term on Wednesday that millions of senior citizens over the age of 100, including some he claimed were older than 160, were collecting social security checks, according to Social Security Administration data.

Trump claimed that Social Security Administration (SSA) records showed that 4.7 million people aged 100 to 109 were receiving checks. He went on to say that 3.6 million people aged 110 to 119, 3.47 million between 120 and 129, and 3.9 million between 130 and 139 received benefits as well.

According to him, 3.5 million people aged 140 to 149, 1.3 million aged 150 to 159, and 130,000 people over 160 years old were still receiving checks.

He also claimed that several hundred people over the age of 220 were still receiving checks, citing SSA data — and that “one person is listed at 360 of age.”

Understanding social security in the US

Social Security is a U.S. government program that provides financial assistance to people who are retired, disabled, or have lost a working family member. It is managed by the Social Security Administration and is primarily funded by taxes collected from employees and employers.

Millions of Americans rely on social security to cover their basic needs, making it one of the most important social welfare programs in the country.

Who can receive social security benefits?

Social Security offers various types of benefits based on an individual’s work history and financial needs. Retirement benefits are available to those who have worked and paid Social Security taxes for a number of years.

While people can begin receiving benefits as early as age 62, waiting until full retirement age—66 to 67 depending on the year of birth—results in higher monthly payments. Another category is disability benefits, which are provided to people who are unable to work due to a serious medical condition.

The amount they receive is based on how long they worked and contributed to the system prior to becoming disabled.

Survivor benefits are intended for the families of deceased workers. If a person who paid into Social Security dies, their spouse, children, or dependents may receive financial assistance. This helps families deal with the loss of a loved one’s income.

There is also a program called Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which assists elderly or disabled people with very low incomes, even if they have not worked long enough to qualify for regular social security benefits. Unlike other types of social security payments, SSI is funded through general tax revenue rather than payroll taxes.

How social security is funded

The Federal Insurance Contributions Act (Fica) provides funding for Social Security through payroll taxes. Every working person in the United States contributes 6.2% of their wages to social security, and their employer matches this amount.

Self-employed individuals must pay the full 12.4% on their own. The money collected is put into a trust fund and used to pay current beneficiaries. As long as people continue to work and pay their taxes, social security will be funded.

Challenges and concerns

Despite being a lifeline for millions, social security is experiencing financial difficulties. As the population ages, more people retire, while fewer young workers contribute to the system.

There have also been reports of errors and fraud within the system. In some cases, people continue to receive social security payments after their deaths, prompting accusations of waste and mismanagement.

Why social security matters

For many Americans, social security is a critical source of income, particularly for retirees with no other savings.

It allows people to afford necessities such as housing, food, and healthcare, reducing poverty among the elderly and disabled. Because of its importance, discussions about how to maintain and improve the system continue to dominate US politics.

Also See:- Trump’s Social Security Increase Bill 2025 – Check New Eligibility & Amount