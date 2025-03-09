One man was killed in a Clinton County crash on Friday night. What we currently know

LEBANON TWP – A 47-year-old Maple Rapids man was killed late Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Wright Road, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Perrinton man, was transported to the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wright Road, near Kinley Road north of Fowler, at about 11:55 p.m. Friday. A northbound vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree, trapping the men inside, according to deputies.

Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Dallas Township Fire Department, Clinton Area Ambulance and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

The sheriff’s office did not say what caused the crash and said it is still being investigated.

Source