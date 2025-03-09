Owosso

One man was killed in a Clinton County crash on Friday night. What we currently know

By Lucas

Published on:

One man was killed in a Clinton County crash on Friday night. What we currently know

LEBANON TWP – A 47-year-old Maple Rapids man was killed late Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Wright Road, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Perrinton man, was transported to the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wright Road, near Kinley Road north of Fowler, at about 11:55 p.m. Friday. A northbound vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree, trapping the men inside, according to deputies.

Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, Dallas Township Fire Department, Clinton Area Ambulance and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

The sheriff’s office did not say what caused the crash and said it is still being investigated.

Source

For You!

Hawaii Rent Increase Laws 2025 What Tenants Need to Know

Hawaii Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Need to Know

Insect Invasion 5 west virginia Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Insect Invasion: 5 west virginia Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Pair charged with homicide, swapped drugs for Cricut, and the man overdosed and died

Pair charged with homicide, swapped drugs for Cricut, and the man overdosed and died

North Korea discloses development on a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time

North Korea discloses development on a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time

What is the definition of a total lunar eclipse Here's how a rare 'blood moon' will appear next week

What is the definition of a total lunar eclipse? Here’s how a rare ‘blood moon’ will appear next week

Lucas

Recommend For You

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break How to Apply for It Right Now

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break: How to Apply for It Right Now

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California Find out the eligibility

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California: Find out the eligibility

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever: 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

Leave a Comment