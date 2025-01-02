Oklahoma’s seven laws will go into effect on January 1, 2025

With the new year comes new Oklahoma laws, which take effect on January 1, 2025.
These laws cover everything from voter rights to healthcare access for the entire state.
House Bill 1629
- Served their sentence time to the full calendar date or served their reduced sentence to the full length.
- Have no other outstanding felonies after being released for the same period they were sentenced.
According to State Representative John Waldron, Oklahoma ranks in the bottom five in the nation for voter participation, and many former felons are unaware of their rights outside of prison.
“Oklahoma ranks in the bottom five states for voter turnout. Rep. Waldron stated that greater participation leads to a healthier democracy.
The representative went on to say that Oklahoma is the nation’s leader in mass incarceration.
“I would imagine that there are tens of thousands of people in Oklahoma who could vote but aren’t voting because of past felonies.”
House Bill 3190
This law empowers medical professionals to choose treatment for their patients rather than insurance companies.
It would also shorten the time it takes insurance companies to approve prior authorization for healthcare providers, allowing them to provide proper treatment to their patients.
“It was designed to. It may take our healthcare providers a few extra steps to ensure that patients have prior authorization for the procedures they require. But we don’t want people to go without essential healthcare because our system is inefficient,” Rep. Waldron stated.
Other laws that take effect January 1, 2025:
House Bill 2872 – Out-of-Network Ambulance Service Provider Act.
Senate Bill 1334 – Corinne’s Law, gives newly diagnosed breast cancer patients the right to preserve their fertility covered by insurance.
Senate Bill 1401 -Amends language in Section 1 Chapter 340 in Oklahoma Statues regarding tax credits.
Senate Bill 1429 – Continued funding for the Department of Transportation will support port and waterway infrastructure.
Senate Bill 1457 – An amended state law that now says Oklahoma first responders do not need to be physically injured to qualify for workers’ compensation for a mental illness or injury.