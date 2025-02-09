US local news

Oklahoma woman charged in the Christmas Eve crash that killed a southwest Missouri man

Jasper County, Missouri – Prosecutors charged a Grove woman on Friday (2/7) with the Christmas Eve murder of a Sarcoxie man.

Jennifer Maupin, 43, has been charged with DWI in the death of another, careless and imprudent driving, and speeding in the fatal crash that killed Tou Xiong, 37, of Sarcoxie.

Around 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Apple Road in Jasper County.

According to court records, when the trooper arrived, Maupin was already in the ambulance receiving treatment. Officers noted the strong odor of intoxicants on Maupin’s breath and stated that she refused to take a breathalyzer test.

According to the crash report, Maupin was driving north on Hwy 59 in her Hummer when she attempted to pass another vehicle. She crossed into the southbound lane and side-swiped two other vehicles. Xiong was driving one of the vehicles Maupin allegedly hit, a Kia Soul. Troopers say Xiong was pinned inside his vehicle and died at the scene.

Maupin was treated for her injuries and then arrested.

Nine months earlier, in March 2024, Maupin was arrested at a Wyandotte casino for assault and battery, public intoxication, and disturbing the peace.

According to court records, Maupin was arrested for allegedly assaulting a casino security guard while drunk and belligerent in public. When Maupin was arrested, deputies claim she assaulted jail staff. According to court records, Maupin spit on two jailers and kicked one in the face, fracturing his jaw. Another jailer claims Maupin bit him on the elbow while they were attempting to restrain her.

Maupin was free on $5,000 bond when the fatal accident occurred in Jasper County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Her bond for Jasper County charges is set at $100,000.

