Oklahoma Rule 2024 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

In 2024, Oklahoma’s rules regarding right turns on red lights remain largely unchanged, allowing drivers to turn right on red under specific conditions. Here’s what tenants and drivers should know:

Right Turn on Red Rules

General Rule: In Oklahoma, vehicles facing a steady red signal may turn right after coming to a complete stop, unless a sign explicitly prohibits such a turn. This is in accordance with Oklahoma Statutes §47-11-202, which states that drivers must stop at a clearly marked stop line or before entering the intersection and then yield to pedestrians and other traffic before making the turn . Yielding: When making a right turn on red, drivers must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians who are lawfully within an adjacent crosswalk and to any other traffic that is lawfully using the intersection . Prohibitions: Municipalities can prohibit right turns on red by erecting clear signs indicating that such turns are not allowed. If such signage is present, drivers must comply and wait for the green light .

Safety Considerations

Accident Prevention: There is ongoing discussion about the safety implications of allowing right turns on red. Some advocates argue that prohibiting these turns could reduce collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians .

Conclusion

In summary, Oklahoma law permits right turns on red after a complete stop unless otherwise indicated by signage. Drivers should always be cautious and yield to pedestrians and other vehicles when executing these turns. Understanding these rules can help ensure safer driving practices at intersections.