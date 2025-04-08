Owosso

Oklahoma Man Arrested for Killing Catholic Priest in Kansas Church Shooting

By Rachel Greco

A tragic incident shocked the local community in Kansas last week when a 66-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested for the fatal shooting of a Catholic priest outside a church rectory.

According to officials, Gary L. Hermesch, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing 57-year-old Father Arul Carasala, a respected priest at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca, Kansas.

What Happened on April 3?

On the afternoon of April 3, 2025, at around 2:50 p.m., emergency services in Nemaha County received a 911 call reporting gunshots at the church located in the 400 block of Pioneer Street. When deputies and police officers reached the scene, they found Father Carasala lying outside the rectory with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died shortly after arriving.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) confirmed in a statement that Hermesch was arrested at the scene shortly after the shooting. The Kansas Highway Patrol also helped in securing the area. Hermesch was then booked into the Nemaha County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.

Church and Community Mourn a Respected Priest

The shocking news was confirmed by Archbishop Joseph Naumann, who described the priest’s death as a “senseless act of violence” and a huge loss for the Catholic community.

“Father Carasala was a beloved priest, leader, and friend,” Naumann said in a Facebook post. “He served the Archdiocese for more than 20 years and cared deeply for his parishioners. His love for the Church and his dedication to his work were an inspiration.”

Father Carasala was known for his strong leadership and was also the dean of the Nemaha-Marshall region, making his death even more painful for the community.

Who Is Gary Hermesch?

According to local news reports (KSNT News), Hermesch had a long history of writing letters to the editor of The Courier-Tribune newspaper, where he shared his strong political and religious views. He often praised former President Donald Trump and criticized the modern direction of the Church.

In one letter written in August 2021, Hermesch wrote:

“Maybe if we just follow Donald Trump’s example, we’ll ‘make the Church great again.’”

Although Hermesch never directly mentioned Father Carasala or the Saints Peter and Paul Church by name in his letters, his writings expressed frustration with how religion was being practiced, especially in relation to modern social values.

What Happens Next?

Hermesch is currently being held at the Nemaha County Jail with bond set at $1 million. He is expected to appear in court on April 15 for a preliminary hearing.

The case is still under investigation, and authorities have not yet confirmed the exact motive behind the shooting.

