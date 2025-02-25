Officials meet to discuss illegal immigration enforcement in Mississippi

Memphis, Tennessee — DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton and State Senator Michael McLendon will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss illegal immigration enforcement in Mississippi.

This comes after some counties in the state have already begun assisting officials with deportation efforts.

When it comes to “illegal immigrants,” particularly those who have committed crimes, DA Barton has already begun his efforts to support the bill in what he calls an operation to ensure that individuals who have committed a crime in the United States are held accountable and returned to their home country.

DA Barton says his office will continue to assist law enforcement agencies in their efforts to maintain public safety and enforce state and federal laws.

“We’re trying to be proactive and get these people identified and out of our jail to release the Mississippi taxpayer of that burden,” Barton, the prosecutor, said.

Earlier this month, a Mississippi bill that would have paid $1,000 to bounty hunters who helped catch undocumented immigrants died in the state legislature.

The bill was written by a state representative from Byhalia and supported by the DeSoto County district attorney. But there were concerns that the bill would lead to racial profiling.

He claims that current state law requires local and state agencies to enforce federal immigration laws. On Monday morning, a meeting will be held in the DeSoto County Administration Building to discuss the new legislative bill regarding illegal immigration enforcement in Mississippi.

Source