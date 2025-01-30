Official: these are the dates on Which Retirees Will Receive Their February Payment

Retirement is always a challenge and a goal for all working people, because it means finally leaving the workplace and being able to begin living, enjoying the pleasures of life without the stress of work.

As a result, when a person decides to retire from their profession, they are entitled to a pension, the amount of which varies depending on how many years they have worked and how much they have contributed to the United States Social Security system.

On the other hand, the age at which each person decides to apply for retirement is important, as it has a significant impact on the total amount received. According to figures published by the SSA, those who did so at full or complete age could receive up to $5,108.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has already prepared the February payment schedule for retirees who are registered in the system. Although the amounts vary between cases, the average is expected to be $2,000 dollars.

The state agency also reminds beneficiaries that each payment is calculated individually based on their previous income and contributions to the system.

Payment of the February retirement pension

According to the Civil Service, retirement pensions for the month of February are ready. However, each group will be assigned a specific day to receive their payment, based on the requirements and conditions established by Social Security.

Monday, February 3: beneficiaries who began receiving payments before May 1997.

Wednesday, February 12: people with birth dates between the 1st and the 10th.

Wednesday, February 19: beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

Wednesday, February 26: people born between the 21st and the 31st.

Friday, February 28: March advance payment for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries.

The maximum amounts for SSI recipients in 2025 range from $967 for an eligible individual to $1,450 for couples and $484 for essential individuals. The SSA also notes that this year’s amounts represent a 2.5% increase over the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announced in October of last year.

Money that retirees will receive in 2025

In the United States, more than 71 million retirees rely on Social Security checks to make ends meet. However, the amount they receive varies from person to person, depending on factors such as their age at retirement and how much they earned while working.

In fact, in 2025, the average amount that retirees will receive will vary depending on their age and other factors, with differences between men and women.

Workers must meet certain requirements to be eligible for these payments, one of which is their retirement age. In the United States, however, there are three key retirement ages:

At 62, which is the earliest age to retire, but with a reduced payment.

Between 66 and 67, which is the full retirement age, where the beneficiary receives 100% of their pension, depending on their year of birth.

At 70 years of age, when many workers choose to delay their retirement to increase the amount of their payment.

As a result, taking into account these age characteristics and the merits that these groups have achieved throughout their lives and working careers, the average amounts that they will receive as retirement pensions in 2025 will be as follows:

For retirees in 2025, the average Social Security payments are as follows:

At 62: $1,278 per month, with men receiving an average of $1,284 and women $1,261.

Between 66 and 67 years of age: $1,910 per month, with men receiving $2,155 and women $1,840.

At 70 years of age: $2,342 per month, with men receiving $2,280 and women $1,944.

