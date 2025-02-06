Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)

CalFresh, California’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), continues to provide millions of dollars in food assistance to millions of residents who are already waiting for payment dates.

If you receive CalFresh, here’s what you should know about your benefits and payment schedule from February 5 to 10, 2025. Some beneficiaries have already received their funds in the first five days of the month.

Based on recent surveillance data, approximately 92% of CalFresh benefits are loaded onto EBT cards in California at midnight on the scheduled payment date. If you don’t receive your benefits on the usual date, wait until later in the day before contacting your county office.

Cash benefits for CalWORKs (cash aid) recipients are deposited onto your EBT card within the first three calendar days of the month.

SNAP benefits by household size (Fiscal Year 2025)

The maximum monthly CalFresh benefits for households are shown below. These values are valid until September 30, 2025 (household size and maximum allotment per month).

Household size 1: $292

Household size 2: $536

Household size 3: $768

Household size 4: $975

Household size 5: $1,158

Household size 6: $1,390

Household size 7: $1,536

Household size 8: $1,756

Each additional person: $220

Upcoming SNAP benefits in California

CalFresh (SNAP) benefits are sent out over the first 10 days of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. The payment dates are, as we stated before, the first ten days of every month, according to the beneficiary’s case number’s last digit. For the upcoming days, this is the schedule:

Case number ending in 5: February 5

Case number ending in 6: February 6

Case number ending in 7: February 7

Case number ending in 8: February 8

Case number ending in 9: February 9

Case number ending in 0: February10

What can iou buy with CalFresh Benefits?

CalFresh benefits can be used to buy a wide range of foods, including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads, cereals, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages, and even seeds or plants that grow food for the family. However, there are strict restrictions on what can and cannot be purchased with these benefits, and breaking these rules may result in the loss of your allotments.

Alcohol, tobacco, vitamins, medications, and supplements (labeled “Supplement Facts”) are not eligible. Furthermore, live animals—excluding shellfish, fish removed from water, and pre-slaughtered animals—are not covered. Nonfood items such as pet food, cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene items, and cosmetics, as well as hot foods at the point of sale, are excluded.

If you did not receive your benefits by the expected date, there could be a problem with your case. Changes in eligibility, missing recertification documents, case processing delays, and other factors are among the most common causes of missed deposits.

