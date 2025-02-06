Finance

Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)

By Oliver

Published on:

Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)

CalFresh, California’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), continues to provide millions of dollars in food assistance to millions of residents who are already waiting for payment dates.

If you receive CalFresh, here’s what you should know about your benefits and payment schedule from February 5 to 10, 2025. Some beneficiaries have already received their funds in the first five days of the month.

Based on recent surveillance data, approximately 92% of CalFresh benefits are loaded onto EBT cards in California at midnight on the scheduled payment date. If you don’t receive your benefits on the usual date, wait until later in the day before contacting your county office.

Cash benefits for CalWORKs (cash aid) recipients are deposited onto your EBT card within the first three calendar days of the month.

SNAP benefits by household size (Fiscal Year 2025)

The maximum monthly CalFresh benefits for households are shown below. These values are valid until September 30, 2025 (household size and maximum allotment per month).

The maximum monthly CalFresh benefits for households are as follows. These values are valid until September 30, 2025 (household size and maximum allotment per month):

  • Household size 1: $292
  • Household size 2: $536
  • Household size 3: $768
  • Household size 4: $975
  • Household size 5: $1,158
  • Household size 6: $1,390
  • Household size 7: $1,536
  • Household size 8: $1,756
  • Each additional person: $220
Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)
Source (Google.com)

Upcoming SNAP benefits in California

CalFresh (SNAP) benefits are sent out over the first 10 days of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. The payment dates are, as we stated before, the first ten days of every month, according to the beneficiary’s case number’s last digit. For the upcoming days, this is the schedule:

  • Case number ending in 5: February 5
  • Case number ending in 6: February 6
  • Case number ending in 7: February 7
  • Case number ending in 8: February 8
  • Case number ending in 9: February 9
  • Case number ending in 0: February10 

What can iou buy with CalFresh Benefits?

CalFresh benefits can be used to buy a wide range of foods, including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads, cereals, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages, and even seeds or plants that grow food for the family. However, there are strict restrictions on what can and cannot be purchased with these benefits, and breaking these rules may result in the loss of your allotments.

Alcohol, tobacco, vitamins, medications, and supplements (labeled “Supplement Facts”) are not eligible. Furthermore, live animals—excluding shellfish, fish removed from water, and pre-slaughtered animals—are not covered. Nonfood items such as pet food, cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene items, and cosmetics, as well as hot foods at the point of sale, are excluded.

If you did not receive your benefits by the expected date, there could be a problem with your case. Changes in eligibility, missing recertification documents, case processing delays, and other factors are among the most common causes of missed deposits.

Also See:- Retirement in the United States can be really expensive for the worker

For You!

The Tennessee governor's bill eliminates vaccine and education requirements from the assistance program

The Tennessee governor’s bill eliminates vaccine and education requirements from the assistance program

Lawmakers introduce legislation to keep undocumented students out of public schools

Lawmakers introduce legislation to keep undocumented students out of public schools

Eight people arrested in Pearl River County for narcotics

Eight people arrested in Pearl River County for narcotics

Murder charges, sentences lowered for a former death row convict who led a vicious drug-dealing gang

Murder charges, sentences lowered for a former death row convict who led a vicious drug-dealing gang

A death row convict in Pennsylvania was discovered to have died

A death row convict in Pennsylvania was discovered to have died

Oliver

Recommend For You

Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)

Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)

Can I get the stimulus check with the 2021 taxes in February 2025

Can I get the stimulus check with the 2021 taxes in February 2025?

The IRS will not accept the Tax Returns of thousands of Americans pay attention to the details

The IRS will not accept the Tax Returns of thousands of Americans: pay attention to the details

The IRS Warns Avoid These Common Mistakes to Prevent Delayed Tax Refunds

The IRS Warns: Avoid These Common Mistakes to Prevent Delayed Tax Refunds

Validated for millions of Americans – $12,000 in tax credits if you’re on this list

Validated for millions of Americans – $12,000 in tax credits if you’re on this list

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

For Eligible Americans, the IRS's Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Can Grant Up to $7,830

For Eligible Americans, the IRS’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Can Grant Up to $7,830

Future Stimulus Checks in Various States Who Can Get Them

Future Stimulus Checks in Various States: Who Can Get Them?

Doing This on Your Tax Return Can Result in Fines of Up to $5,000 - Many People Are Unaware of This

Doing This on Your Tax Return Can Result in Fines of Up to $5,000 – Many People Are Unaware of This

If You Meet These Requirements, You Can Receive an IRS-approved Refund of Up to $7800 - How to Apply

If You Meet These Requirements, You Can Receive an IRS-approved Refund of Up to $7800 – How to Apply

Bid Farewell to Income Taxes – This New Policy Will Impact the IRS Payments and the Financial Resources of Thousands of Retirees

Bid Farewell to Income Taxes – This New Policy Will Impact the IRS Payments and the Financial Resources of Thousands of Retirees

180-Degree Turn in Tax Returns – These New Adjustments Were Put Into Effect by the IRS in 2025

180-Degree Turn in Tax Returns – These New Adjustments Were Put Into Effect by the IRS in 2025

Leave a Comment