NYT Mini Crossword Feb 10: Solve today’s word puzzle using these clues and answers

The Mini Crossword by The New York Times is the go-to brain teaser for puzzle lovers seeking a quick, fun challenge. Though smaller and faster than its full-sized counterpart, The Mini can still surprise solvers with its cleverly crafted clues and wordplay. If you’re stuck, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with today’s clues and solutions.
Today’s Clues and Solutions: February 10, 2025
Across
- Flowers that bloom in late winter — Croci
- Energy fields “read” by psychics — Auras
- Conflict jarringly, as colors — Clash
- Head, in French — Tête
- Wrathful feeling — Ire
Down
- Prickly pears, e.g. — Cacti
- What’ll give you an inch, but not a mile — Ruler
- Make a speech — Orate
- Detective’s assignment — Case
- “Kinda sorta” — Ish
A Daily Challenge for Crossword Fans
Though it only takes a few minutes to complete, The Mini offers a daily dose of wordplay and creative clues. Today’s puzzle features a balance of common terms (like “Clash” and “Case”) and more niche knowledge (such as “Croci” and “Tête”).
Whether you’re a seasoned solver or new to the game, The Mini provides a quick mental workout to start your day or unwind after work. Don’t forget—tomorrow brings a brand-new challenge! Happy solving!