NYT Mini Crossword Feb 10: Solve today’s word puzzle using these clues and answers

The Mini Crossword by The New York Times is the go-to brain teaser for puzzle lovers seeking a quick, fun challenge. Though smaller and faster than its full-sized counterpart, The Mini can still surprise solvers with its cleverly crafted clues and wordplay. If you’re stuck, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with today’s clues and solutions.

Today’s Clues and Solutions: February 10, 2025

Across

Flowers that bloom in late winter — Croci Energy fields “read” by psychics — Auras Conflict jarringly, as colors — Clash Head, in French — Tête Wrathful feeling — Ire

Down

Prickly pears, e.g. — Cacti What’ll give you an inch, but not a mile — Ruler Make a speech — Orate Detective’s assignment — Case “Kinda sorta” — Ish

A Daily Challenge for Crossword Fans

Though it only takes a few minutes to complete, The Mini offers a daily dose of wordplay and creative clues. Today’s puzzle features a balance of common terms (like “Clash” and “Case”) and more niche knowledge (such as “Croci” and “Tête”).

Whether you’re a seasoned solver or new to the game, The Mini provides a quick mental workout to start your day or unwind after work. Don’t forget—tomorrow brings a brand-new challenge! Happy solving!

