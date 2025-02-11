NYT Connections Hints Today: Clues and Answers for February 10, 2025

Connections, the New York Times’ latest word game, has quickly become a daily obsession for many, much like Wordle. The game challenges players to find common themes between 16 given words and group them into four correct categories. With each passing day, the puzzles can get trickier, but don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with hints and strategies to help you conquer today’s puzzle.

What is NYT’s Connections?

Created with the help of Wyna Liu, an associate puzzle editor at the NYT, Connections asks players to sort 16 words into four groups of four words that share a common theme. These themes can range from book titles to country names, software terms, or even idiomatic phrases.

However, it’s not as simple as it seems—several words may appear to fit in multiple categories, but only one solution is correct. If you guess wrong, it counts as a mistake, and players are allowed up to four mistakes before the game ends.

Like Wordle, you can share your results on social media once you solve the puzzle!

How to Play Connections

Analyze the 16 words: Look for words that share obvious commonalities—this could be anything from food types to idiomatic expressions. Group carefully: Select four words you think belong to the same category. If correct, the words will disappear from the board. Strategically use your guesses: Players get up to four wrong guesses before the game ends, so think carefully. Shuffle the board: If you’re stuck, use the shuffle feature to rearrange the words and spot new connections. Understand the color codes: Yellow : Easiest category

: Easiest category Green, Blue, Purple: Increase in difficulty as you go

Today’s Hints for NYT Connections Puzzle #610

Before we reveal the solution, here are hints for today’s categories to help you solve it on your own:

Yellow : Distribute small amounts

: Distribute small amounts Green : Describe wine

: Describe wine Blue : Expressions of surrender

: Expressions of surrender Purple: Regional pronunciation differences

Today’s Connections Categories (February 11, 2025)

Yellow: Sprinkle — DUST, PEPPER, SCATTER, SHOWER Green: Scents of Wine — AROMA, BOUQUET, NOSE, NOTE Blue: “Aah, Enough!” — MERCY, STOP, TRUCE, UNCLE Purple: Words Famously Pronounced Different Ways — AUNT, EITHER, TOMATO, VASE

Missed Today’s Puzzle? Don’t Worry!

If today’s puzzle stumped you, don’t feel discouraged—tomorrow brings a brand-new challenge, and we’ll be back with more hints and tips to guide you through it. Happy puzzling!

Source