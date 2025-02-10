Games

NYT Connections for Today: February 10, #140, Sports Edition Hints and Answers

By Oliver

Published on:

NYT Connections for Today February 10, #140, Sports Edition Hints and Answers

The Connections: Sports Edition made its official debut on Super Bowl Sunday (February 9), cementing its place as a popular addition to The Athletic’s offerings. If you’re a sports fan or simply enjoy themed word puzzles, you’ll appreciate this special version. You can play it for free online or through The Athletic’s app (though it won’t appear in the NYT Games app).

Let’s take a look at today’s hints and answers to help you solve the puzzle without losing your lives.

Hints for Today’s Sports Edition Puzzle

Here are your group hints, ranked from easiest (yellow) to most challenging (purple):

  • Yellow group hint: Working out with direction
  • Green group hint: Shoe companies
  • Blue group hint: Smash that basketball
  • Purple group hint: Tom Brady was one

If you need more help, scroll down for the answers.

Answers for Today’s Connections: Sports Edition Groups

Yellow Group — Exercise Classes:

  • Barre
  • Pilates
  • Spin
  • Yoga

These are all types of popular exercise classes. Whether you’re doing a yoga session or a high-energy spin class, these activities focus on fitness and well-being.

Green Group — Sneaker Brands:

  • Asics
  • Converse
  • Nike
  • Puma

These are all famous sneaker brands, beloved by athletes and casual wearers alike. From Nike’s Air Jordans to Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylors, these brands are major players in sports and fashion.

Blue Group — Dunks:

  • Alley-oop
  • Reverse
  • Two-handed
  • Windmill

These terms refer to types of basketball dunks, which often leave crowds in awe. An alley-oop involves catching a pass mid-air and dunking, while a windmill dunk is a flashy move where the player swings the ball in a circular motion before slamming it.

Purple Group — ____ Quarterback:

  • Backup
  • Dual-threat
  • Monday morning
  • Starting

These terms all relate to quarterback roles or descriptions. A starting quarterback leads the team on game day, while a backup quarterback is ready to step in if needed. A dual-threat quarterback is known for both passing and running ability. Monday morning quarterback refers to someone who critiques plays after the fact, often with hindsight.

Connections: Sports Edition Answers Recap

  • Yellow group – Exercise classes: Barre, Pilates, Spin, Yoga
  • Green group – Sneaker brands: Asics, Converse, Nike, Puma
  • Blue group – Dunks: Alley-oop, Reverse, Two-handed, Windmill
  • Purple group – ____ Quarterback: Backup, Dual-threat, Monday morning, Starting

Today’s puzzle wasn’t too tough, though sports-specific knowledge was definitely an advantage. If you struggled with the purple group, don’t worry—it can be tricky to identify sports terminology, especially if you’re not familiar with quarterback roles.

Be sure to check back for future hints and solutions as you continue to tackle the Connections: Sports Edition puzzles!

Source

For You!

Off the Grid Sally deconstructs G&T, Daily crossword puzzle published in USA TODAY

Off the Grid: Sally deconstructs G&T, Daily crossword puzzle published in USA TODAY

NYT Connections for Today February 10, #140, Sports Edition Hints and Answers

NYT Connections for Today: February 10, #140, Sports Edition Hints and Answers

Hints for NYT Connections Today Clues and Answers for Monday, February 10

Hints for NYT “Connections” Today: Clues and Answers for Monday, February 10

Days before Trump terminated funding, an ex-Israeli captive was kept at a UNRWA school in Gaza, she claims

Days before Trump terminated funding, an ex-Israeli captive was kept at a UNRWA school in Gaza, she claims

A federal court has blocked the Trump administration from sending jailed Venezuelan immigrants to Guantánamo Bay

A federal court has blocked the Trump administration from sending jailed Venezuelan immigrants to Guantánamo Bay

Oliver

Recommend For You

Latest SNAP Update – How food benefits could change under Donald Trump’s administration, affecting thousands of Americans

Latest SNAP Update – How food benefits could change under Donald Trump’s administration, affecting thousands of Americans

This is the best state to live in the United States in 2025

This is the best state to live in the United States in 2025

The big mistake made by that state’s Department of Revenue in sending the wrong forms to more than 240,000 taxpayers

The big mistake made by that state’s Department of Revenue in sending the wrong forms to more than 240,000 taxpayers

It’s official – this is Canada’s new coin featuring a heart-shaped gem

It’s official – this is Canada’s new coin featuring a heart-shaped gem

Bad news – they will stop paying your stimulus check if you make this mistake during the payment year

Bad news – they will stop paying your stimulus check if you make this mistake during the payment year

Benefits you may not know about on your IRS tax return if you belong to one of these groups

Benefits you may not know about on your IRS tax return if you belong to one of these groups

Texas SNAP Benefits: Up to $1,756 Delivered for Qualifying Recipients This Week

Big Tax Break for West Virginia Drivers Rebates Coming Soon

Big Tax Break for West Virginia Drivers Rebates Coming Soon

SNAP Benefits Are Getting a Boost in 2025 – What You Need to Know!

SNAP Benefits Are Getting a Boost in 2025 – What You Need to Know!

The IRS announces the most effective way to avoid Tax Refund delays

The IRS announces the most effective way to avoid Tax Refund delays

VA Announces End of Remote Work for Thousands of Employees

VA Announces End of Remote Work for Thousands of Employees

A New Child Tax Credit Proposed in Ohio State Here’s Who Qualifies and How Much to Get

A New Child Tax Credit Proposed in Ohio State: Here’s Who Qualifies and How Much to Get

Leave a Comment