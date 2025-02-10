NYT Connections for Today: February 10, #140, Sports Edition Hints and Answers

The Connections: Sports Edition made its official debut on Super Bowl Sunday (February 9), cementing its place as a popular addition to The Athletic’s offerings. If you’re a sports fan or simply enjoy themed word puzzles, you’ll appreciate this special version. You can play it for free online or through The Athletic’s app (though it won’t appear in the NYT Games app).

Let’s take a look at today’s hints and answers to help you solve the puzzle without losing your lives.

Hints for Today’s Sports Edition Puzzle

Here are your group hints, ranked from easiest (yellow) to most challenging (purple):

Yellow group hint: Working out with direction

Working out with direction Green group hint: Shoe companies

Shoe companies Blue group hint: Smash that basketball

Smash that basketball Purple group hint: Tom Brady was one

If you need more help, scroll down for the answers.

Answers for Today’s Connections: Sports Edition Groups

Yellow Group — Exercise Classes:

Barre

Pilates

Spin

Yoga

These are all types of popular exercise classes. Whether you’re doing a yoga session or a high-energy spin class, these activities focus on fitness and well-being.

Green Group — Sneaker Brands:

Asics

Converse

Nike

Puma

These are all famous sneaker brands, beloved by athletes and casual wearers alike. From Nike’s Air Jordans to Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylors, these brands are major players in sports and fashion.

Blue Group — Dunks:

Alley-oop

Reverse

Two-handed

Windmill

These terms refer to types of basketball dunks, which often leave crowds in awe. An alley-oop involves catching a pass mid-air and dunking, while a windmill dunk is a flashy move where the player swings the ball in a circular motion before slamming it.

Purple Group — ____ Quarterback:

Backup

Dual-threat

Monday morning

Starting

These terms all relate to quarterback roles or descriptions. A starting quarterback leads the team on game day, while a backup quarterback is ready to step in if needed. A dual-threat quarterback is known for both passing and running ability. Monday morning quarterback refers to someone who critiques plays after the fact, often with hindsight.

Connections: Sports Edition Answers Recap

Yellow group – Exercise classes: Barre, Pilates, Spin, Yoga

Barre, Pilates, Spin, Yoga Green group – Sneaker brands: Asics, Converse, Nike, Puma

Asics, Converse, Nike, Puma Blue group – Dunks: Alley-oop, Reverse, Two-handed, Windmill

Alley-oop, Reverse, Two-handed, Windmill Purple group – ____ Quarterback: Backup, Dual-threat, Monday morning, Starting

Today’s puzzle wasn’t too tough, though sports-specific knowledge was definitely an advantage. If you struggled with the purple group, don’t worry—it can be tricky to identify sports terminology, especially if you’re not familiar with quarterback roles.

Be sure to check back for future hints and solutions as you continue to tackle the Connections: Sports Edition puzzles!

Source