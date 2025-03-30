Owosso, US local news

NY man hit with $1,000 in citations for a truck he sold months ago—judge refuses to dismiss

By Oliver

Published on:

NY man hit with $1,000 in citations for a truck he sold months ago—judge refuses to dismiss

Hector Colon works as a maintenance supervisor at a gated community in Ronkonkoma, New York. It’s a quiet, relatively secluded area about 40 miles from the Big Apple. He rarely visits the city, owing to a lack of urgency and the desire to avoid parking tickets.

In May 2024, he decided to sell his 1999 Ford F-150 and downsize to something smaller. He had done everything in writing—he had written a bill of sale, kept copies of the release of liability for the DMV, surrendered his plates, and canceled his insurance for it.

In August, Colon was shocked when he received a $127.72 parking ticket in downtown New York City. Soon after, nearly ten more tickets were issued. Then he received a notice from the city stating that he owed nearly $1,000.

Colon, a diabetic, claims $1,000 is prohibitively expensive, especially given the cost of his medication.

“I can’t afford $1,000 that I could be using for my bills for something that I didn’t even do,” he shared with CBS.

So, Colon went to court to contest the tickets… And lost?

He gathered a large amount of paperwork to prove he had sold the truck months before the citations arrived, confident it would be a simple victory. He was wrong.

A judge denied his claim and declared him guilty, holding him accountable for the tickets.

“They, basically, said that it was insufficient evidence,” he told me. He and his wife felt defeated and decided to purchase some of the tickets to avoid any additional fines or legal penalties.

“My wife paid about, I would say, about $600 worth of it,” he told me. “She was like, ‘You know what, let me just pay some of them, so they don’t garnish his check. She was just afraid it would be more of a hindrance for me.”

Someone connected him to an advocate who could help

A DMV spokesperson told reporters that the city does not use real-time registration data as required, instead relying on outdated information when issuing tickets.

Several city social media posts mentioned Anthony Tse, a Parking Summons Advocate, and claimed his office could assist.

A reporter introduced Colon to Tse, who was eager to assist. He is confident that he can not only have the charges dismissed, but also get Colon’s wife a refund.

“He says he’s going to submit all the tickets, even the ones that I paid, and they should, once it’s dismissed, I should receive a refund,” says Colon.

Source

For You!

11 Reasons Why Living in Maine Might Not Be for You

11 Reasons Why Living in Maine Might Not Be for You

Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in Montana

Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in Montana

11 Charming Small Towns in New Hampshire That Most Travelers Miss Completely

11 Charming Small Towns in New Hampshire That Most Travelers Miss Completely

11 Small Things About Hawaii You Never Thought Would Make You Homesick

11 Small Things About Hawaii You Never Thought Would Make You Homesick

11 Things to See in West Virginia if You’re Into the Creepy & Macabre

11 Things to See in West Virginia if You’re Into the Creepy & Macabre

Oliver

Recommend For You

Here’s what you need to know about SNAP vouchers – who can get the $292 and how to apply, step-by-step

Here’s what you need to know about SNAP vouchers – who can get the $292 and how to apply, step-by-step

Bank of America is giving away $300 for opening a new checking account before May

Bank of America is giving away $300 for opening a new checking account before May

Kentucky Faces $150M Health Grant Loss as Trump Slashes COVID-19 Funding

Kentucky Faces $150M Health Grant Loss as Trump Slashes COVID-19 Funding

Three Stimulus checks programs to deliver up to $8,700 among eligible Americans

Three Stimulus checks programs to deliver up to $8,700 among eligible Americans

Is your tax refund delayed Check your status for free with this tool from the IRS

Is your tax refund delayed? Check your status for free with this tool from the IRS

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

Confirmed – the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) is already providing improved benefits – check if you are on the eligible list

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

This is how you can make your tax payment if you are unable to do so online, according to the IRS

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

Florida SNAP Benefits Important Updates: Payments to Resume on April 1 for Thousands

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

DOGE Considering Sending $5,000 Stimulus Checks, Millions to Qualify for the Cash

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

If You Don’t Claim Your $1,400 Tax Refund by April 15th, Prepare for the Worst to Happen

Large SNAP Food payments are on their way in March but only in these few states

Large SNAP Food payments are on their way in March but only in these few states

The DOGE Stimulus Check may not reach $5,000 depending on the status of the program

The DOGE Stimulus Check may not reach $5,000 depending on the status of the program

Leave a Comment