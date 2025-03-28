Winter weather news

Northern Maine Weather Alert: A dangerous mix of rain and ice could disrupt travel by Sunday night

Caribou – Freezing rain, snow, and the possibility of ice jam flooding are expected to return to northern Maine late this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Caribou, a hazardous weather pattern will begin Sunday night, with snow turning to sleet and freezing rain across Aroostook County. By early Monday, freezing rain will continue in the north, creating hazardous travel conditions on U.S. Route 1 and secondary highways.

Localized flooding caused by ice jams could last into next week. Residents near waterways in Caribou and the Penobscot Valley should stay alert for flood warnings and avoid low-lying roads if water levels rise.

The weekend forecast for Caribou, ME predicts mostly sunny weather with a high of 32°F and a low of 12°F. Sunday will be active, with highs around 34°F. Snow arrives late and turns to freezing rain by evening.

Extended Outlook:

  • Monday: Morning freezing rain becomes rain by midday. Patchy fog and highs near 49°F.
  • Monday Night: More rain with fog early. Lows near 31°F.
  • Tuesday: Slight chance of morning snow. High around 39°F.
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs near 33°F.
  • Thursday: Rain and snow likely again with a high near 38°F.

