North Carolina Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect Until Thursday Morning: Hazardous Roads and Freezing Conditions

Newport, North Carolina— Eastern North Carolina continues to experience dangerously low temperatures, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. Residents should prepare for icy roads, freezing drizzle, and frostbite risks during the early morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service in Newport, snow-packed roads and black ice could disrupt travel on major highways such as Highway 70.

A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle is expected overnight, resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Travelers should slow down, allow extra travel time, and avoid unnecessary trips whenever possible.

Wind chills as low as 5°F are expected, increasing the risk of frostbite for those who are outside without proper protection. Residents should dress warmly, cover any exposed skin, and stay indoors whenever possible to avoid prolonged exposure.

Looking ahead, Thursday’s highs will be around 33°F under mostly cloudy skies, followed by clear and cold conditions overnight, with lows dropping to 19°F.

Friday brings a slight reprieve, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 43°F. The weekend forecast calls for sunny skies Saturday, with temperatures rising to 43°F, and mostly sunny conditions Sunday, with highs approaching 49°F.

While temperatures gradually rise, black ice and freezing conditions are still a concern throughout the week. Stay up to date with local officials and NOAA Weather Radio.

Prepare now and exercise caution while traveling. For more information, go to weather.gov or call 511 for local road conditions.

