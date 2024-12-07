No Social Security Payments on These Dates in 2025 – U.S. Government Confirms Schedule Changes

Social Security payments generally follow a predictable schedule. However, federal holidays can occasionally shift payment dates. The Social Security Administration (SSA) ensures that payments are issued on time, even when holidays disrupt the standard schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about how federal holidays will affect Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in 2025.
Impact Payments
The SSA does not process payments on federal holidays when banks and offices are closed. To avoid delays, the SSA reschedules affected payments to the previous business day. This proactive approach ensures that recipients have access to their benefits on time.
First Federal Holiday
The first federal holiday in 2025 is New Year’s Day (January 1). SSI payments, typically issued on the first of the month, will instead be sent out on December 31, 2024.
This early payment is especially significant because it includes the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase, providing a boost for low-income recipients who rely on SSI.
Labor Day
The second federal holiday affecting SSI payments in 2025 is Labor Day (September 1). Since this falls on a Monday, SSI payments scheduled for that day will be issued on the previous business day: August 29, 2025.
Rescheduled SSI Payments
|Scheduled Payment Date
|Federal Holiday
|New Payment Date
|January 1, 2025
|New Year’s Day
|December 31, 2024
|September 1, 2025
|Labor Day
|August 29, 2025
Federal Holidays in 2025
Here’s the complete list of federal holidays confirmed by the U.S. Government for 2025:
|Date
|Holiday
|Wednesday, January 1
|New Year’s Day
|Monday, January 20
|Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
|Monday, January 20
|Inauguration Day
|Monday, February 17
|Washington’s Birthday
|Monday, May 26
|Memorial Day
|Thursday, June 19
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Friday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Monday, September 1
|Labor Day
|Monday, October 13
|Columbus Day
|Tuesday, November 11
|Veterans Day
|Thursday, November 27
|Thanksgiving Day
|Thursday, December 25
|Christmas Day
Key Takeaways
- Early Payments: When a federal holiday falls on the usual payment date, Social Security benefits are sent on the previous business day.
- SSI Adjustments: SSI recipients should note that payments scheduled for January 1 and September 1 in 2025 will be sent on December 31, 2024, and August 29, 2025, respectively.
- Plan Accordingly: Recipients should monitor these changes to ensure their benefits align with their financial needs during holiday periods.
By staying informed about these adjustments, Social Security recipients can better plan their budgets and avoid unnecessary stress.
FAQs
When is the first SSI payment in 2025?
The first SSI payment will be issued on December 31, 2024.
Why are payments rescheduled on federal holidays?
SSA avoids holiday disruptions by issuing payments the previous business day.
What happens to payments scheduled for Labor Day?
Labor Day payments will be issued on August 29, 2025.
Does the COLA increase affect SSI payments?
Yes, the 2025 COLA increase is included in the December 31, 2024 payment.
How can I find the federal holiday schedule?
The full list is available on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website.