No Social Security Payments on These Dates in 2025 – U.S. Government Confirms Schedule Changes

Social Security payments generally follow a predictable schedule. However, federal holidays can occasionally shift payment dates. The Social Security Administration (SSA) ensures that payments are issued on time, even when holidays disrupt the standard schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about how federal holidays will affect Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in 2025.

The SSA does not process payments on federal holidays when banks and offices are closed. To avoid delays, the SSA reschedules affected payments to the previous business day. This proactive approach ensures that recipients have access to their benefits on time.

The first federal holiday in 2025 is New Year’s Day (January 1). SSI payments, typically issued on the first of the month, will instead be sent out on December 31, 2024.

This early payment is especially significant because it includes the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase, providing a boost for low-income recipients who rely on SSI.

The second federal holiday affecting SSI payments in 2025 is Labor Day (September 1). Since this falls on a Monday, SSI payments scheduled for that day will be issued on the previous business day: August 29, 2025.

Scheduled Payment DateFederal HolidayNew Payment Date
January 1, 2025New Year’s DayDecember 31, 2024
September 1, 2025Labor DayAugust 29, 2025

Here’s the complete list of federal holidays confirmed by the U.S. Government for 2025:

DateHoliday
Wednesday, January 1New Year’s Day
Monday, January 20Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Monday, January 20Inauguration Day
Monday, February 17Washington’s Birthday
Monday, May 26Memorial Day
Thursday, June 19Juneteenth National Independence Day
Friday, July 4Independence Day
Monday, September 1Labor Day
Monday, October 13Columbus Day
Tuesday, November 11Veterans Day
Thursday, November 27Thanksgiving Day
Thursday, December 25Christmas Day

  1. Early Payments: When a federal holiday falls on the usual payment date, Social Security benefits are sent on the previous business day.
  2. SSI Adjustments: SSI recipients should note that payments scheduled for January 1 and September 1 in 2025 will be sent on December 31, 2024, and August 29, 2025, respectively.
  3. Plan Accordingly: Recipients should monitor these changes to ensure their benefits align with their financial needs during holiday periods.

By staying informed about these adjustments, Social Security recipients can better plan their budgets and avoid unnecessary stress.

When is the first SSI payment in 2025?

The first SSI payment will be issued on December 31, 2024.

Why are payments rescheduled on federal holidays?

SSA avoids holiday disruptions by issuing payments the previous business day.

What happens to payments scheduled for Labor Day?

Labor Day payments will be issued on August 29, 2025.

Does the COLA increase affect SSI payments?

Yes, the 2025 COLA increase is included in the December 31, 2024 payment.

How can I find the federal holiday schedule?

The full list is available on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website.

