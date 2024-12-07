No Social Security Payments on These Dates in 2025 – U.S. Government Confirms Schedule Changes

Social Security payments generally follow a predictable schedule. However, federal holidays can occasionally shift payment dates. The Social Security Administration (SSA) ensures that payments are issued on time, even when holidays disrupt the standard schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about how federal holidays will affect Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in 2025.

Impact Payments

The SSA does not process payments on federal holidays when banks and offices are closed. To avoid delays, the SSA reschedules affected payments to the previous business day. This proactive approach ensures that recipients have access to their benefits on time.

First Federal Holiday

The first federal holiday in 2025 is New Year’s Day (January 1). SSI payments, typically issued on the first of the month, will instead be sent out on December 31, 2024.

This early payment is especially significant because it includes the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase, providing a boost for low-income recipients who rely on SSI.

Labor Day

The second federal holiday affecting SSI payments in 2025 is Labor Day (September 1). Since this falls on a Monday, SSI payments scheduled for that day will be issued on the previous business day: August 29, 2025.

Rescheduled SSI Payments

Scheduled Payment Date Federal Holiday New Payment Date January 1, 2025 New Year’s Day December 31, 2024 September 1, 2025 Labor Day August 29, 2025

Federal Holidays in 2025

Here’s the complete list of federal holidays confirmed by the U.S. Government for 2025:

Date Holiday Wednesday, January 1 New Year’s Day Monday, January 20 Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 20 Inauguration Day Monday, February 17 Washington’s Birthday Monday, May 26 Memorial Day Thursday, June 19 Juneteenth National Independence Day Friday, July 4 Independence Day Monday, September 1 Labor Day Monday, October 13 Columbus Day Tuesday, November 11 Veterans Day Thursday, November 27 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, December 25 Christmas Day

Key Takeaways

Early Payments: When a federal holiday falls on the usual payment date, Social Security benefits are sent on the previous business day. SSI Adjustments: SSI recipients should note that payments scheduled for January 1 and September 1 in 2025 will be sent on December 31, 2024, and August 29, 2025, respectively. Plan Accordingly: Recipients should monitor these changes to ensure their benefits align with their financial needs during holiday periods.

By staying informed about these adjustments, Social Security recipients can better plan their budgets and avoid unnecessary stress.

FAQs